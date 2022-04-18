Sabres sign 2021 third-round pick Josh Bloom to entry-level contract

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) - The Buffalo Sabres have announced the signing of 2021 third-round pick Josh Bloom to his three-year, entry-level contract. Bloom has also signed an amateur tryout with the Rochester Americans and will report there for the rest of the season.

In addition, Bloom's contract with the Sabres will officially start during the 2022-23 season.

Bloom spent this past season in the Ontario Hockey League with the Saginaw Spirit, where he led the team with 30 goals, and registered 61 points in 67 games.

One big factor for Bloom is following this season, he will not be able to go back to the American Hockey League. Buffalo's third round pick (95th overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft did not play during the 2020-21 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic canceling the OHL season.

At only 18-years-old following his ATO, Bloom will either have to report to the Buffalo Sabres or return to his OHL team next year.

***Photo: Buffalo Sabres ( @BuffaloSabres )