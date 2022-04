Follow all the action as Chelsea host Arsenal in the Premier League this evening. After crashing out of the Champions League, Thomas Tuchel’s side recovered their momentum with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace to reach the FA Cup final. The saga surrounding the club’s takeover continues to rumble on in the background but on the pitch, the Blues sit in third and are all but assured of a top-four spot. “It seems like things are pretty safe (in the top-four race) but things can change so, so quickly,” Tuchel warned. Arsenal have seen their own top-four hopes unravel...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 26 MINUTES AGO