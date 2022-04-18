ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
D’backs-Nats postponed by rain; now Tuesday doubleheader

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks’ game at the Washington Nationals has been postponed because of rain. The game was...

Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Chasing Barry Bonds For Elite MLB Home Run History

Albert Pujols may never catch or pass Barry Bonds on the all-time home runs list, but that doesn’t take away from all the history that Pujols has made over his 22-year career. Yesterday, the St. Louis Cardinals‘ icon hit a three-run homer to tie the game against the Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
KEYT

Scherzer meets fans with gem, Mets sweep twinbill vs Giants

NEW YORK (AP) — Max Scherzer pitched no-hit ball into the sixth inning of his anticipated home debut and the New York Mets rode their $130 million ace to a 3-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants for a doubleheader sweep. Francisco Lindor was the hero in the opener, delivering a game-ending single in the 10th inning of a 5-4 victory. That came moments after Pete Alonso’s stretch at first base saved Lindor’s off-target throw and kept the game tied. Scherzer hardly needed any help in Game 2. The three-time Cy Young Award winner allowed one hit in seven innings and combined with two relievers on a two-hitter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KEYT

Minor league game time cut 20 minutes with pitch clocks

NEW YORK (AP) — Minor league games averaged 2 hours, 39 minutes in the first three days with a pitch clock, down 20 minutes from the prior average this season. Major League Baseball says the 132 games with a clock averaged 5.11 runs and 15.9 hits, close to the average of 5.13 runs and 16.1 hits for the 335 games without a clock. Time between pitches during a plate appearance was cut from 21.5 seconds to 19.7 seconds, and time between batters was lowered from 43 seconds to 39.7.
MLB
FOX Sports

Royals bring 1-0 series lead over Twins into game 2

LINE: Twins -130, Royals +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins. Kansas City had a 74-88 record overall and a 39-42 record at home last season. The Royals pitching staff put up a 4.64 ERA collectively last season while averaging 8.6 strikeouts and 3.8 walks per nine innings.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Andrew Knizner sitting Tuesday for St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Adam Wainwright and the Miami Marlins. Knizner started the last three games for St. Louis while Yadier Molina dealt with some soreness. Molina is behind the plate and batting eighth on Tuesday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KEYT

Fried, Jansen mow down Dodgers as Braves stop LA streak, 3-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Fried looked right at home, opening with five perfect innings while pitching the Atlanta Braves to a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Los Angeles-area native, in his sixth career start at Dodger Stadium including playoff games, did not allow a baserunner until Hanser Alberto led off the sixth with a line-drive single. In seven scoreless innings of work, Fried gave up two hits with eight strikeouts and no walks. Kenley Jansen, the Dodgers’ longtime closer, picked up his third save of the season for the Braves with a perfect ninth. Travis d’Arnaud jumpstarted the Atlanta offense with a home run in the second inning to help end the Dodgers’ seven-game winning streak.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Chicago Tribune

‘We get the big guy back.’ Chicago White Sox are penciling in Lucas Giolito for a Sunday return in Minnesota.

Lucas Giolito is nearing a return to the Chicago White Sox rotation. The right-hander spent Tuesday pitching to hitters at the team’s complex in Arizona as part of his recovery from a left abdominal strain. Giolito said the experience in Arizona “went well” and he anticipates pitching Sunday against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. “I felt healthy,” Giolito said before Wednesday’s ...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Royals begin 3-game series against the Twins

LINE: Twins -113, Royals -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Minnesota Twins to open a three-game series. Kansas City went 74-88 overall and 39-42 at home a season ago. The Royals pitching staff had a 4.64 ERA collectively last season while averaging 8.6 strikeouts and 3.8 walks per nine innings.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Max Kepler back in Twins lineup Tuesday

Minnesota Twins outfielder Max Kepler is back in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Carlos Hernandez and the Kansas City Royals. Kepler was held out of the lineup on Monday, but he is back in right field and the cleanup spot for Tuesday's opener. Kyle Garlick is sitting after covering right field on Monday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYT

Arizona on track, for now, for 1st execution since 2014

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona remains on track, at least for now, to use the death penalty for the first time in nearly eight years. The condemned prisoner is being given the option of being put to death by the gas chamber. Clarence Dixon’s warrant for execution sets a Thursday deadline for deciding whether he will be put to death with an injection of pentobarbital or with hydrogen cyanide gas. He was convicted of murder in a 1977 killing. Lethal injection is the default method if Dixon doesn’t make a choice. The United States’ last gas chamber execution occurred in 1999 in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
FOX Sports

Marlins play the Cardinals in first of 3-game series

LINE: Cardinals -118, Marlins -101; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins open a three-game series at home against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday. Miami went 67-95 overall and 42-39 at home a season ago. The Marlins slugged .372 as a team last season with 2.5 extra base hits per game.
MIAMI, FL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe to return for senior season

LEXINGTON, Ky. — (AP) — Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe says he will return for his senior season with the Wildcats after a breakout season in which he swept national player of the year awards. The 6-foot-9 Tshiebwe announced his decision Wednesday on ESPN’s SportsCenter. The junior’s decision...
LEXINGTON, KY

