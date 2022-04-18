Photos, results from 126th Boston Marathon

The Boston Marathon returned to its usual Patriots’ Day spot for the first time since 2019 and was highlighted by great weather and a pair of first-time winners.

Kenyan Evans Chebet, who did not finish his only previous Boston Marathon, won this year’s men’s open race with a time of 2:06:51, the fastest time since 2011. Kenyans captured the top three spots, with 2019 winner Lawrence Cherono finishing second and 2021 winner Benson Kipruto finishing third.

Colorado native Scott Fauble was the highest-finishing American, coming in seventh with a time of 2:08:52. Fauble also finished seventh in the 2019 Marathon.

In the women’s open race, Kenyan Peres Jepchirchir pulled away from Ethiopian Ababel Yeshaneh just in the final 100 yards or so to conclude a great back-and-forth race and win her first Boston Marathon. Jepchirchir, who also won Olympic gold in Tokyo in August, finished with a time of 2:21:01, the fastest time since 2014.

Colorado native Nell Rojas was the highest-finishing American for the second straight Boston Marathon. She finished 10th with a time of 2:25:57 after finishing sixth in October’s race. 2018 winner Desiree Linden -- the first American woman to win in 33 years -- finished 13th.

In the men’s wheelchair race, American Daniel Romanchuk won his second Boston Marathon with a time of 1:26:58. The Maryland native also won in 2019. On the women’s side, Switzerland’s Manuela Schar won her third straight Marathon and fourth overall.

Check out some photos from the day below:

The first wave of runners stand for the national anthem Photo credit USA TODAY Sports

Flyover at the Boston Marathon start line Photo credit USA TODAY Sports

The women's elite field begins the Boston Marathon Photo credit USA TODAY Sports

The men's elite field Photo credit USA TODAY Sports

Spectators cheer on runners Photo credit USA TODAY Sports

Men's wheelchair winner Daniel Romanchuk Photo credit USA TODAY Sports

Women's wheelchair winner Manuela Schar Photo credit USA TODAY Sports

Wheelchair winners Manuela Schar and Daniel Romanchuk Photo credit USA TODAY Sports

Evans Chebet leads the men's open field Photo credit USA TODAY Sports