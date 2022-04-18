ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Photos, results from 126th Boston Marathon

By Scott Mc Laughlin
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n6xIB_0fCeGESS00

The Boston Marathon returned to its usual Patriots’ Day spot for the first time since 2019 and was highlighted by great weather and a pair of first-time winners.

Kenyan Evans Chebet, who did not finish his only previous Boston Marathon, won this year’s men’s open race with a time of 2:06:51, the fastest time since 2011. Kenyans captured the top three spots, with 2019 winner Lawrence Cherono finishing second and 2021 winner Benson Kipruto finishing third.

Colorado native Scott Fauble was the highest-finishing American, coming in seventh with a time of 2:08:52. Fauble also finished seventh in the 2019 Marathon.

In the women’s open race, Kenyan Peres Jepchirchir pulled away from Ethiopian Ababel Yeshaneh just in the final 100 yards or so to conclude a great back-and-forth race and win her first Boston Marathon. Jepchirchir, who also won Olympic gold in Tokyo in August, finished with a time of 2:21:01, the fastest time since 2014.

Colorado native Nell Rojas was the highest-finishing American for the second straight Boston Marathon. She finished 10th with a time of 2:25:57 after finishing sixth in October’s race. 2018 winner Desiree Linden -- the first American woman to win in 33 years -- finished 13th.

In the men’s wheelchair race, American Daniel Romanchuk won his second Boston Marathon with a time of 1:26:58. The Maryland native also won in 2019. On the women’s side, Switzerland’s Manuela Schar won her third straight Marathon and fourth overall.

Check out some photos from the day below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hFJFp_0fCeGESS00
The first wave of runners stand for the national anthem Photo credit USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TwVKb_0fCeGESS00
Flyover at the Boston Marathon start line Photo credit USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ashlg_0fCeGESS00
The women's elite field begins the Boston Marathon Photo credit USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03r4ei_0fCeGESS00
The men's elite field Photo credit USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LuxkN_0fCeGESS00
Spectators cheer on runners Photo credit USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t5qEQ_0fCeGESS00
Men's wheelchair winner Daniel Romanchuk Photo credit USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fnt4m_0fCeGESS00
Women's wheelchair winner Manuela Schar Photo credit USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wf76t_0fCeGESS00
Wheelchair winners Manuela Schar and Daniel Romanchuk Photo credit USA TODAY Sports
Evans Chebet leads the men's open field Photo credit USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J6ZjW_0fCeGESS00
Men's open winner Evans Chebet Photo credit Getty Images

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Boston

9 Couples Will Complete 6 Major World Marathons After They Run Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — It will be a grand achievement for nine couples when they cross the finish line for the Boston Marathon on Monday. They will have completed the world’s six major marathons as a group and will receive a medal that highlights each one of the races. The other major marathons they ran are New York, Chicago, Tokyo, Berlin, and London. One couple shared with WBZ-TV that they love the excitement in the city. “We absolutely love Boston. We arrived yesterday, but it is already one of my favorite cities, and I just love how enthusiastic everyone is about the marathon,” Beth Butler-Madden, who is from Wales. On Monday, 450 of the runners will be competing their sixth major marathon.
CBS Boston

When Does The Boston Marathon Begin? A List Of The Different Start Times

BOSTON (CBS) — The start of the Boston Marathon is just hours away. What time does the race begin? The men’s wheelchair race starts at 9:02 a.m. The women’s wheelchair race begins at 9:05 a.m. The handcycle and duo teams will leave Hopkinton at 9:30 a.m. The professional men leave at 9:37 a.m. The professional women leave at 9:45 a.m. This will be the second marathon with a competitive para-athletics division, it starts at 9:50 a.m. Starting at 10 a.m., there will be waves for all of the remaining runners at 10, 10:25, 10:50, and 11:15 a.m.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Marathon Bombing Survivor Adrianne Haslet Crosses Finish Line Alongside Shalane Flanagan

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Marathon bombing survivor Adrianne Haslet returned to the course on Monday, crossing the finish line with the help of a veteran runner. Haslet teamed up to run side-by-side with Marblehead native Shalane Flanagan, who came out of retirement last year to run six marathons around the world in seven weeks. Shalane Flanagan and Adrianne Haslet cross the Boston Marathon finish line. (WBZ-TV) Haslet lost her left leg in the 2013 bombings, and in 2019 she was hit by a car while training for the marathon. She’s been working to get back to the 26.2-mile race ever since. She began training with Flanagan in January. “It was the best day of my life and I’m so proud of us,” Haslet said Monday after crossing the finish line.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Molly Seidel Dropped Out Of Boston Marathon At Mile 16 Due To Injury

BOSTON (CBS) – Olympic medalist Molly Seidel had to drop out of the Boston Marathon Monday due to injury. Seidel, who was making her Boston Marathon debut, pulled out around Mile 16. In a post on Instagram, Seidel said she was “completely gutted.” “Today was a really tough one but I’m all good,” Seidel said. “Hip is banged up but the decision to pull at mile 16 was to prevent anything from getting worse and not create a longer-term problem.” Seidel won a bronze medal in the marathon at the Tokyo Olympics.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Boston, MA
State
Colorado State
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
PennLive.com

Olympic champ wins 50th women’s Boston Marathon

BOSTON (AP) — Reigning Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir capped the celebration of a half-century of women in the Boston Marathon with a finish to top them all. The 28-year-old Kenyan won a see-saw sprint down the stretch on Monday, when the world’s oldest and most prestigious annual marathon returned to its traditional spring start for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
BOSTON, PA
CBS Boston

Henry Richard, Brother Of Martin Richard, Completes First Boston Marathon: ‘I Did It For Both Of Us’

BOSTON (CBS) — Twenty-year-old Henry Richard was emotional as he completed the 2022 Boston Marathon. His brother, Martin, was killed by the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013. Henry’s parents and sister Jane were there to meet him with hugs at the finish line. “It meant the world to me that they were here waiting,” Henry said. Meb Keflezighi, the 2014 Boston Marathon winner, was also there to give Henry his medal. “It’s great to get here finally. It’s been years in the making for me so I’m just so happy I could finally be here,” Henry said. “I know Martin would have been...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Romanchuk
Person
Lawrence Cherono
Person
Desiree Linden
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Boston Marathon 2022 racers cross finish line

BOSTON — For the first time since 2019, the Boston Marathon is being run during its traditional Patriots Day, on the third Monday of April. Boston25News reported that about 30,000 athletes started the 26.2-mile race, starting in Hopkinton and hoping to cross the finish line on Boylston Street in Copley Square, in the heart of Boston.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Today Sports#Open Field#First Boston#126th Boston Marathon#Patriots#Kenyans#Ethiopian#American Daniel Romanchuk
GolfWRX

Golfer shoots 135 in Monday PGA Tour qualifier

There is a fine line between success and failure in this game. A lip-out that might cost a place on the weekend, a poor lie in a bunker, or an approach that lands pin high but takes too much spin and runs back off the green – just some visuals that golfers see weekly on the course and on television. However, you can’t do much when it’s just not your day at all, or when you are simply devoid of talent.
GOLF
Footwear News

Simone Biles Hits a Home Run In Astros Jersey, Cutoff Shorts & Converse Sneakers With Fiance Jonathan Owens at Baseball Game

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Simone Biles and her fiance Jonathan Owens spent the day at the baseball stadium to watch a Houston Astros game. In a photo shared to her Instagram page today, the couple posed on the field repping the team’s jerseys. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) Biles wore a white button-up jersey with orange stripes framing the buttons and the sleeves. The Olympic gymnast kept things simple with...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Boston

Race Director Dave McGillivray Finishes Running His 50th Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Marathon race director Dave McGillivray crossed the finish line on Boylston Street Monday night. It was the 50th Boston Marathon he’s run. Before the race, McGillivray told WBZ it was “ideal conditions” for runners. “Hard to put into words, 50 years have gone by so fast,” McGillivray said at the finish line. “But I have been blessed with being able to do a lot of this for charity, give back to a lot of different causes, and that’s what I hope my legacy is someday. Being able to help those in need.” After working the race all day, McGillivray completed the run from Hopkinton to Boston.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
USA Today
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Switzerland
wdhn.com

Full field returns for Boston Marathon coming-out party

BOSTON (AP) — Fans dressed as unicorns. Bands playing music. Kids jumping on trampolines. And the loudest Wellesley scream tunnel anyone can remember. The Boston Marathon was back to a full field and back in the spring for the first time since 2019, and fans along the course threw a coming-out party for a region recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
BOSTON, MA
stillrealtous.com

Veteran Wrestler Reportedly Done With WWE

A number of wrestlers have parted ways with WWE over the last few years, and now it seems that another name is gone. Fightful Select reports that Kushida is done with the company. It’s being reported that his deal expired, but it’s not clear if WWE offered him a new one. At least one person believed that it was a “budget cut release.”
WWE
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
998K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy