I can’t really say that I want to see a Yankees game like last night again. The starting pitching was terrible, the offense only really functioned as a result of Tigers gifts, and it required a lot of unnecessary nail-biting. But thanks to the bullpen, it ended in a win, and that’s all that I suppose this silly game is really about. Still, if the Bronx Bombers want to start acting like they are indeed Bombers, they should plate some runs without the benefit of terrible defense. Luis Severino it the hopeful recipient of some run support tonight. Help him out!

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO