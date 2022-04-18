ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victim of fatal shooting identified as Khaalil Petty, 15, of Mansfield

By Lou Whitmire, Mansfield News Journal
 2 days ago
The 15-year-old shooting victim on Friday on King Street has been identified as Khaalil Petty of Mansfield.

Monday, Khaalil's mother Chiquita Toddie said, "﻿Khaalil had a smile that could light up the room. He loved his family, his mother Chiquita & his sister Te’onta especially. He was a big baby! Khaalil enjoyed playing basketball, making music and hanging with friends in his spare time. Khaalil was a kid of many talents, and his contributions will forever be missed."

Mansfield police Capt. Shari Robertson Monday said there was nothing new to report on the shooting death.

Police: Teen shot multiple times in upper body

The Richland County Coroner's Office said Petty's body was taken to Montgomery County for an autopsy.

Petty suffered numerous gunshot wounds to his upper body and succumbed to his injuries Friday afternoon at a local hospital, Mansfield police said.

The shooting in the 700 block of King Street was the third shooting in the city in 24 hours.

Mansfield assistant Police Chief Jason Bammann had confirmed late Friday that a juvenile had been shot on King Street and was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Major Crimes is investigating the homicide and working to determine a motive as well as the identity of the shooter, who is believed to be a female, based on the preliminary investigation, police said in a news release.

Mansfield police are also investigating two unrelated shootings that occurred Thursday night and early Friday morning.

Male shooting victim found on front porch

A male was found shot in the chest on a porch on Massa Avenue around 4 a.m. Friday. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was taken into emergency surgery for the wound, Robertson said, adding that the victim was uncooperative and refused to identify himself.

In an earlier shooting, police were dispatched after an 18-year-old woman from Crestline called 911 Thursday night to report she had just been shot and was in the area of 370 Lexington Ave.

Officers found her in a blue Mazda sedan and provided medical assistance until EMS arrived.

Mansfield Fire Department personnel responded and transported the woman to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital where she underwent emergency surgery, police said. No information on her condition was available Monday.

"Unfortunately and alarmingly, this is the third shooting we have had in our city over the past 19 hours," said Capt. Shari Robertson said after Petty was shot Friday. "We do not believe the shootings are related but that remains a possibility as we continue to try and determine what transpired with all three.

"Anytime one of our residents loses their life unnecessarily, it is tragic for the victim's family and our community. It is my hope that the suspect or suspects in each of these three shooting incidents will turn themselves into law enforcement before any more senseless violence happens within our city," Robertson said in a news release.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call the police department's Major Crimes division at 419-755-9724.

419-521-7223

