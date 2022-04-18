ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washtenaw County, MI

Bird flu detected in Washtenaw County after pet parrots die from the virus

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YSHDT_0fCeFlM600

WASHTENAW COUNTY (WWJ) -- The highly contagious avian influenza has been spotted in Washtenaw County after pet birds succumbed to the virus.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) spokeswoman, Jennifer Holton, said some parrots in the residence were the latest in the state to die from the disease.

They are currently working with the birds' owners to finalize a flock plan in order to prevent any further disease spread.

This virus can be spread in various ways from flock to flock, said the MDARD. Even wild birds can spread it by coming into contact with infected poultry, equipment or the clothing and shoes of caretakers.

But the virus is not so likely to spread to pet birds, says State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland.

“It’s important to recognize it’s very difficult for pet birds to catch avian influenza if the proper precautions are taken to stop the virus," said Wineland. "For example, put in safeguards to not introduce any material, food, or clothing that wild birds may have contaminated.”

Holton says pet birds in a family home are unlikely to have any contact with wild birds, but their contact with contaminated material could be indirectly through exposed food, cage furniture or an owner's clothing.

However, humans should not be concerned about this influenza. The CDC stated this aviary flu doesn't present an immediate public health concern.

Furthermore, no human cases of this avian influenza have been detected in the United States. Also, no birds or bird products infected with the virus will enter the food chain, said the CDC.

But officials are saying this is the time to start protecting Michigan's birds.

"No matter what bird species or how many birds one owns—now is the time to protect them. Bird owners need to take every strategy to protect their flocks and reduce the spread of HPAI within our state," said Wineland. "MDARD continues to act swiftly to reduce the spread and respond to the ongoing presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Michigan.”

Whether you have a large commercial flock or just a few birds in your backyard, MDARD has included the following fundamental key steps in protecting the health and vitality of Michigan's domestic birds:

• Prevent contact between domestic and wild birds by bringing them indoors or ensuring their outdoor area is fully enclosed.

• Wash your hands before and after handling birds as well as when moving between different coops.

• Disinfecting boots and other gear when moving between coops.

• Do not share equipment or other supplies between coops or other farms.

• Cleaning and disinfecting equipment and other supplies between uses. If it cannot be disinfected, discard it.

• Using well or municipal water as drinking water for birds.

• Keep poultry feed secure to ensure there is no contact between the feed/feed ingredients and wild birds or rodents.

Any domestic bird owners or caretakers should watch for unusual deaths, a drop in egg production, a significant decrease in water consumption or an increase in sick birds -- if avian influenza is suspected, contact MDARD at 800-292-3939 (daytime) or 517-373-0440 (after-hours).

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas Public Radio

As Bird Flu Sweeps Across U.S., Even Small, Backyard Flocks at Risk

In fall 2020, Leah Shaffer ordered four chickens from a Missouri hatchery — a pandemic impulse purchase to get her two children outside, she said. “I wanted them to have a reason to go out basically into the backyard and just have some real life sort of experience with nature instead of just computer time,” said Shaffer, who lives in St. Charles, Missouri.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
Reuters

U.S. considers vaccines to protect poultry from deadly bird flu

CHICAGO, April 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is looking into vaccines as an option to protect poultry against deadly bird flu, the agency's chief veterinary officer said as the country faces its worst outbreak since 2015. Supporters say vaccines could help keep poultry alive, prevent financial losses...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
Local
Michigan Health
Washtenaw County, MI
Lifestyle
County
Washtenaw County, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
Washtenaw County, MI
Government
WKMI

Viral Video: Are Orcas Really Swimming Around In Lake Michigan?

Are Orcas really swimming around in Lake Michigan?. The idea seems far-fetched but on April 3rd, 2022 a video was posted on Twitter that claims to have spotted Orcas / Killer whales swimming in Lake Michigan. The tweet said. What a thrilling experience for the Whitmore family near Washington Island,...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influenza Virus#Wild Birds#Bird Flu#Mdard#State Veterinarian Dr#Cdc
CNET

Long COVID: Majority of Patients Suffer From 2 Main Symptoms

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Nearly two-thirds of people with long-term effects from COVID-19 experience problems with concentration and memory, according to a new study from Cambridge University. In a study of 181 patients with what's often called...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AZFamily

New COVID variant should be that severe in Arizona

There are four challenges in the test -- as many situps as you can in a minute, a 300-meter sprint, as many continuous pushups as you can, and a 1.5-mile run. Embry Health to cover COVID-19 testing, treatment cost of uninsured patients. Updated: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:12 PM MST.
ARIZONA STATE
Mashed

Avian Flu Uncovered In A Popular Turkey Brand's Supply Chain

Before COVID-19 was identified in humans for the first time in 2019 (via WHO), the virus that caused it existed only in non-human animals, according to WHO (via AP News). Bats and pangolins have been implicated (without confirmation), with the key takeaway being that some pathogens found "only" in non-human animals are, in fact, capable of mutating such that they may be transmitted to humans. For infectious disease specialists, this notion of "zoonotic transmission" (transmission from non-human animals to humans) is "the most parsimonious explanation," according to the authors of a 2021 academic paper published in the journal, Cell. In fact, the particular virus that causes COVID-19 is the ninth recorded instance of a coronavirus that's transmissible to humans. Further, it is only the latest of seven "human coronaviruses" identified by scientists over the last two decades alone.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
FOXBusiness

Bird flu outbreak affects over 24 states, poultry prices rise

Turkey and chicken already cost more at the grocery store, and prices could get even higher because of a new virus. This time it’s not COVID-19. It’s a highly contagious bird flu that’s spreading across poultry farms, particularly in the Midwest. The average American eats about 100...
MINNESOTA STATE
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy