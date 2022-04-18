Circus Harmony helping Ukraine refugees

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) - A St. Louis school for circus arts is reaching out to Ukranian circus students.

Circus Harmony is raising money to help talented kids who've escaped Ukraine and lost their ability to train and do what they love.

The non-profit school is supporting a global effort by circus people to take in these students, and give them a place to practice and perform, according to Circus Harmony founder Jessica Hentoff, "Even though they've lost being able to work in their homeland and at their own schools, that they can keep their circus dreams and life going - and actually just still be alive."

Hentoff says she's taught her students - whether they're 3 or 93 - that the circus is a family. You support each other and you're always there to catch each other.

If you'd like to donate, here's one link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-ukraines-displaced-children-of-the-arts?qid=814c19802dac762b48112fb357075faf . Another way is through the Circus Harmony website: https://circusharmony.org

