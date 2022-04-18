ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Zelensky urges Biden to visit Ukraine

By Mark Menard
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GI1Fm_0fCeFW4500

In the wake of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s surprise visit to Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes American President Joe Biden should also visit the war-torn country and see firsthand the results of Russia’s aggression.

Zelensky offered his opinion during an in-person onscreen interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper.

During the interview, Zelensky slipped in and out of his native dialect, but spoke plain English when talking about why he thought Biden should make the trip.

“I think he will, but it’s his decision of course,” Zelensky said. “And about the safety situation, it depends. But I think he’s the leader of the United States, and that’s why he should come here to see.”

Zelensky also said he agreed with Biden’s assessment of the conflict as a “genocide,” even though Biden drew a rebuke from some other world leaders for such strong rhetoric. Speaking through a translator during this portion, Zelensky referenced being in possession of “substantial evidence” of genocide.

“Audio and video, they talk about how much they hate us,” Zelensky said. “I did not even know there was such hatred of the Russian military for the Ukrainian people. They say they are going to destroy us.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Russia warns US ambassador it is on the verge of severing ties after Biden called Putin a ‘murderous dictator’

The Russian foreign ministry has reportedly warned the US ambassador that the Kremlin is on the verge of severing ties between the nations.Reuters reported the warning to US ambassador John Sullivan on Monday morning as Russia continues its assault on Ukraine amid harsh sanctions by the US.The foreign ministry said it told Mr Sullivan that “unacceptable statements” by US president Joe Biden about Russian president Vladimir Putin had pushed relations between the two countries to a “breaking point”.Last week, following Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s joint address to Congress, Mr Biden branded Mr Putin a “war criminal” and “murderous dictator”.He...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jake Tapper
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Genocide#British#Ukrainian#American#Cnn#Russian
The US Sun

Warmongering Putin showing signs of psychosis and hearing ‘voices inside his head’ after lockdown, expert claims

WARMONGERING Russian leader Vladimir Putin has been showing signs of psychosis and hearing voices inside his head after isolating during lockdown, an expert has claimed. The tyrant has become increasingly paranoid over the past few months, holding meetings across an abnormally large table and fearing someone in his own circle could poison him.
WORLD
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Key Putin ally captured as Biden says Russian president ‘a dictator committing genocide’

President Joe Biden on Tuesday accused Russia of committing a “genocide” in Ukraine.Mr Biden was speaking in Iowa and declared that American consumers should not have to feel the effects of the actions of “a dictator [who] declares war and commits genocide half the world away”.Meanwhile, Ukraine’s secret services announced that they have captured a pro-Russia politician and close friend of Vladimir Putin, following his escape from house arrest.Elsewhere, the mayor of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol said on Tuesday that the latest estimate was that about 21,000 civilian residents of in the southern Ukrainian city had been killed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
The Week

Russia's sunken flagship Moskva is literally irreplaceable, its loss shrouded in questions

Russia's Ministry of Defense posted a video Saturday purporting to show dozens of surviving crew members from the missile cruiser Moskva, Russia's Black Sea flagship that sank Thursday under contested circumstances, but the video "did not answer lingering questions about the fate of the vessel and its more than 500 personnel," The New York Times reports Sunday. "Even Vladimir Solovyev, a popular prime-time talk-show host whose pronouncements often reflect the Kremlin line, began asking what went wrong" on Saturday.
MILITARY
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
780K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy