ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Five grocery items with big price jumps amid high inflation

By Brad Dress, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WATE
WATE
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BZWak_0fCeFPt000

( The Hill ) — Concerns about skyrocketing gas prices across the U.S. have been a major worry for Americans this year, but high inflation has also led to soaring prices at the grocery store.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 8.5 percent over the last 12 months, with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recording large bumps in everything from fruits and vegetables to meats and dairy products.

Below are the five grocery items with the largest 12-month cost increase, according to the USDA and Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Experts explain inflation and supply chain impacts in East Tennessee

Beef and veal products

Uncooked beef and veal have seen the biggest spike on store shelves, rising 20.4 percent over the last year.

Uncooked beef roasts rose 17.7 percent, and beef steaks jumped 16.4 percent.

A severe labor shortage in the meat-packing industry caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to the increase in meat prices.

Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits, including lemons, limes and grapefruits, climbed 19.5 percent.

The prices for oranges and tangerines rose 18.3 percent.

A myriad of factors have jacked up prices for fresh produce, including rising wages in Mexico, a major importer of fruits and vegetables, and a drought in California, according to The Washington Post .

Bacon

Bacon products soared 18.2 percent in the last year.

Breakfast sausages have also risen considerably, at 16.5 percent in the past 12 months.

Here’s why egg prices are quickly rising

Margarine and peanut butter

The price for margarine rose 15.8 percent annually, while peanut butter rose 15.8 percent in the past year.

Butter production has fallen 1.4 percent from February 2021 and 5.4 percent from this January, according to the latest USDA report.

Fresh and frozen chicken parts

Chicken parts, which includes packages of drum sticks, thighs and breasts, rose 15.1 percent.

The price for birds could rise again as the bird flu has been spreading across the country and in some cases affecting commercial flocks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

3 arrested on assault charges in Magnolia Avenue incident

A report from the Knoxville Police Department offers more details regarding the three men charged with assault after allegedly attacking a man, his sister and mother along Magnolia Avenue on Monday evening. A fourth suspect has not yet been identified. WATE Midday News.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Fast Company

The minimum wage would be $61.75 an hour if it rose at the same pace as Wall Street bonuses

The federal minimum wage in the United States has not risen since 2009. It was set at $7.25 an hour that year, and remains so today in 2022. Wall Street bonuses, on the other hand, have risen steadily. And now a report from Inequality.org shows that if the federal minimum wage rate increased at the rate of the bonuses traders get, the starting wage for Americans would be set at $61.75.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Consumer Price Index#Gas Prices#Dairy Products#Food Drink#Americans#The Washington Post
MarketWatch

As food prices hit an all-time high, more Americans have abandoned online grocery shopping and returned to supermarket aisles

More Americans are browsing again — in grocery-store aisles rather than online. With U.S. states abandoning mask mandates in public places, and more retailers dropping requirements for masks — and the latest omicron wave that led to a spike in COVID-19 cases over the winter now receding — more people are feeling comfortable shopping in person and participating in public activities.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WHNT News 19

Grocery items with the greatest price change in March

The cost of groceries increased nearly 10% year-over-year and 1% since February, driven largely by a rise in prices of meat, poultry, fish, and eggs, according to Consumer Price Index data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The report was released amid the highest documented inflation in more than four decades.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Plunging

The consumer price index rose 8.5% in March, compared to the same month last year. It was the largest jump in nearly four decades. Almost every category of consumer spending was affected. This has caused widespread worry that the cost of living in America may move so high so fast that it will cause a […]
GAS PRICE
WATE

WATE

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy