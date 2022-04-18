ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Bob Dylan, Pop Culture Icon & Songwriter, Comes to Kennewick in May

By Pete Christensen
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

An American legend is making his way to Tri-Cities, Washington. Bob Dylan will play at the Toyota Center on May 29th of this year. Bob Dylan is one of the most important figures in American pop culture. Over a career...

