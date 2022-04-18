ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Taco Bell bringing back Mexican Pizza (for good)

By Nexstar Media Wire, Izzy Karpinski
WATE
WATE
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37e1Gj_0fCeFAtL00

IRVINE, Calif. ( WXIN ) — A Mexican Pizza-sized hole in the diets (and hearts) of Taco Bell fans will soon be filled.

The taco chain announced that the Mexican Pizza is returning to the menu on May 19 — for good!

Taco Bell’s first restaurants only offered 5 items, and most are no longer on the menu

The news was seen on the company’s social media on Monday both on Instagram and Twitter , with Taco Bell changing its name to “YOU BROUGHT BACK THE MEXICAN PIZZA” on the latter.

Taco Bell originally removed the Mexican Pizza from menus in September 2020 as part of its push toward more sustainable packaging. The pizza will still be served in a paperboard box upon its return, but Taco Bell encourages its customers to recycle.

The Mexican Pizza is especially popular with vegetarians for how easy it is to customize to meatless. In fact, the person who started a Change.org petition calling for Taco Bell to bring back the MP was a vegetarian.

Taco Bell launches ‘taco subscription service’ for $10 per month

“That’s what made it especially devastating when the Mexican Pizza was pulled from menus in 2020, but fast forward two years later, and I found myself on a conference call with the Taco Bell team as they shared news of the return of the Mexican Pizza, showing that listening to their fans is clearly embedded in their DNA,” said superfan and Change.org petition organizer Krish Jagirdar. “It’s one of the many reasons Taco Bell is more than just another fast-food restaurant.”

Doja Cat, who is endorsed by the brand, also announced the return of the Mexican Pizza during her set at Coachella over the weekend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Shrimp found thawing in mop sink at Morristown restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The first low-scoring restaurant is in Hamblen County. Half a dozen critical violations were checked off at this eatery. The grade is a 71 at Golden Dragon Restaurant, at 3325 W. Andrew Johnson Highway in Morristown. That 71 is a passing score, as any grade below 70 is considered failing.
MORRISTOWN, TN
WATE

3 arrested on assault charges in Magnolia Avenue incident

A report from the Knoxville Police Department offers more details regarding the three men charged with assault after allegedly attacking a man, his sister and mother along Magnolia Avenue on Monday evening. A fourth suspect has not yet been identified. WATE Midday News.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacos#Food Drink#Wxin#The Mexican Pizza#Taco Bell#Mexican#Change Org
The Independent

Burger King is giving away thousands of free whoppers after ‘app glitch’

Burger King is giving away thousands of meat- and plant-based whopper burgers for free after its app suffered a “technical glitch” earlier this week.The chain is asking users to check their apps to see if they are one of the customers who have received a coupon for a free burger.“Burger King lovers are in for a tasty treat following a whopper of a technical glitch at Burger King HQ, as the fast-food chain has mistakenly issued thousands of free Whopper coupons to app users nationwide,” a statement from the fast food restaurant said.Those in possession of the coupon will have...
RESTAURANTS
Jenn Leach

Former Krispy Kreme Donuts worker shares restaurant secret

There's a movement quietly happening. Fast food restaurant employees are quitting and then revealing the secrets of that restaurant. From this former IHOP restaurant worker spilling the beans on IHOP insider secrets to this Texas Roadhouse money-saving menu secret and these other restaurant secrets you probably might not know about.
Wichita Eagle

Burger King’s Got a New Meal (Watch Out, Wendy’s)

While no one is driving through their local fast food haunts expecting to spend a lot of money on a meal, one thing no chain really wants is for you to spend as little as possible. Yet most big brands offer some sort of value menu, such as Wendy's (WEN)...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TheStreet

Burger King Tries Something McDonald's Failed At

Fast-food chains try a lot of things. Most of them fail. Some of them come and go without getting that much attention, while others become punchlines for decades. McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report, for example, once offered Fish McBites, a fish-based take on the Chicken McNugget. That one...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Burger King Is Being Sued Over Its Sandwiches. Here's Why

When the Whopper Melt launched earlier this month, it initially received a royal welcome from Burger King's fanbase. The Takeout heralded the menu item as the replacement for the chain's iconic Whopper burger. That was three weeks ago. Now, as The Seattle Times reports, consumers have filed a class action...
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Taco Bell Has a New Vegetarian Combo Meal

To celebrate its anniversary, Taco Bell is letting everyone get in on the action. The company is dropping exclusive gear for workers, donating to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and creating a new vegetarian meal. What a way to kick off 60 years. Taco Bell is starting its...
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Applebee’s Is Just a Fast-Food Restaurant Now

The line between fast food and “casual dining” continues to blur, and may not exist for much longer. In an effort to compete with fast-food chains, Applebee’s has announced that it will add drive-thru windows to at least 15 of its locations by the end of the year. If that sounds like a death knell for Applebee’s reputation as a sit-down restaurant, that’s because it probably is.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

What Really Happens If A Restaurant On Restaurant: Impossible Closes

TV host Robert Irvine continues to be dedicated to his mission of helping struggling eateries make a comeback on his Food Network show "Restaurant: Impossible." It's not easy, though — Irvine and his team have to deal with lots of challenges along the way. For example, they need to come up with a foolproof plan in just two days that considers several factors, such as the restaurant's ambience, its staff members, and menu items (via Sphera).
RESTAURANTS
ABC4

Fast food chain offers combo meal for 50% off

UTAH (ABC4) – For a limited time only, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Uber Eats are teaming up with NBA players to offer customers the chance to get their hands on the restaurant’s five-piece chicken tender combo for 50% off. Beginning April 12 and lasting through April 17, the limited-edition dish dubbed the “Most Dunkable Meal” […]
UTAH STATE
TheStreet

McDonald's Goes Off-Menu For Something Truly Odd

While they are one of the most widely recognized logos in the world, the Golden Arches are also a fashion statement — wearing them on a t-shirt, hoodie, or baseball cap gives off a grunge-chic vibe favored by college kids and celebrities alike. But while fast food logos and...
FOOD & DRINKS
WATE

WATE

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy