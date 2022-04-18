Royal Arms Garden Apartments shooting: Third suspect arrested in St. Andrews traffic stop

PANAMA CITY — The third suspect believed to be involved in a shooting at the Royal Arms Garden Apartments has been arrested and charged with multiple counts.

Jeremy "Nook" Smith was arrested Monday during a traffic stop by Panama City Police Department officers near U.S. 98 and Molitor Avenue in St. Andrews. He has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Detectives believe that Smith, Jailen Carson and Flemming Carson were involved in a dispute at Royal Arms on Sunday evening. All three produced handguns, exchanging gunfire in the apartment complex, PCPD reported.

Carson and Carson were apprehended Sunday night after a felony traffic stop. Smith had fled the scene, but was captured Monday.

Original story

PANAMA CITY — Two people have been charged in a shooting at an apartment complex that left one person injured and one suspect still on the run.

Panama City Police Department officers responded to the Royal Arms Garden Apartments on Balboa Avenue on Sunday evening after reports of shots being fired. Upon arrival, officers found shell casings from three guns — a .22 caliber, .45 caliber and 9mm.

Spring Break chaos: Two men responsible for promoting 'Panamaniac' event arrested

Drive-by shooting: Three Bay County teens face attempted murder charges

Responding officers were told of a vehicle that left the area immediately after the shooting and were able to conduct a traffic stop. Three vehicle’s occupants were identified as Jailen Carson (driver), Flemming Carson (front passenger) and a backseat passenger who had been shot in the buttocks. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives executed a search warrant at one of the apartments and a loaded 9mm Glock 19x was found under a bed, along with several magazines. Detectives soon determined that both Carsons had returned fire at a third individual who had fled the scene. One of the rounds entered a window of an apartment and struck a wall directly above the head of the occupant.

Jailen Carson was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and Flemming Carson was charged with discharging a firearm within city limits. They were booked into the Bay County Jail. A warrant was obtained for the third suspect for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

All the suspects were known to each other and the shootings are believed to be an isolated incident, PCPD officials said.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call the PCPD at 850- 872-3102, or report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Royal Arms Garden Apartments shooting: Third suspect arrested in St. Andrews traffic stop