Oklahoma City, OK

Killer who left woman in bag allegedly texted her husband, sources say

By Katie Corrado, Lauren Cook, Sarah Vasile, Nexstar Media Wire
 1 day ago

FOREST HILLS, Queens ( WPIX ) – The police scene outside of a Queens, New York, home on Monday was still active two days after the body of a mother was found in a duffle bag about a half-mile away.

Orsolya Gaal’s home on Juno Street in Forest Hills remained taped off and police were monitoring the property as they continued to piece together the details of the gruesome crime — and who was behind it. According to police sources, the suspect allegedly sent a haunting message to Gaal’s husband after her death.

Gaal, a 51-year-old mother of two teenage boys, was found in a duffle bag about half a mile from her home. The city medical examiner will determine her cause of death.

Police sources told WPIX on Monday that the suspect allegedly sent a text to Gaal’s husband, accusing her of sending him to jail years ago and threatening to kill the entire family if he called the police.

The investigation into Gaal’s death was still developing Monday morning. Police sources over the weekend said it happened while Gaal’s husband and eldest son were away.

Sources said they believe she told her youngest son she was going out to see a show Friday night. At some point, a man who police believe she knew met up with her, sources said. That man is believed to have murdered Gaal in her basement, the sources said.

The suspect then dragged Gaal’s body out of the home in a duffle bag and dumped it near Metropolitan Avenue and Jackie Robinson Parkway, police said. A man walking his dog Saturday morning found the bag and called the police, according to sources.

Surveillance footage captured someone appearing to drag a duffle bag on the street hours before. According to police, a trail of blood led police to Gaal’s home.

Her younger son was brought in for questioning, police said, but has since been released. No arrests had been made as of Monday morning. A motive also remained unclear.

Nicole Johnson contributed to this report.

