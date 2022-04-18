Tribute events to honor Warren County veteran

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Three tribute events are planned to honor Army Sergeant Howard R. Belden, 19, of Hague, who was killed during the Korean War . The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) identified his remains on October 14, 2021.

In late 1950, Belden was a member of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on December 1, 1950, after his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea.

He was declared presumptively dead on December 31, 1953. His remains were recovered from North Korea on July 27, 2018, and sent to a lab in Hawaii to be identified.

The first tribute to honor Belden will be at the Korean War Memorial in Albany on April 19 at 10:30 a.m. Albany County Executive Dan McCoy will provide opening remarks. State Senator Daniel Stec and Assemblyman Matthew Simpson will honor Belden with the New York State Liberty Award and an Assembly Resolution to honor Belden’s service, which included a Purple Heart with Oak Leaf Cluster.

A second tribute event will be held on Friday, April 22 at 6 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Park in Belden’s hometown of Hague. The third tribute will be held on Thursday, May 12 at Arlington National Cemetery at 11 a.m. Belden will be buried there with full military honors.

