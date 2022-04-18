ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NY

Tribute events to honor Warren County veteran

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VHMV8_0fCeEygw00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Three tribute events are planned to honor Army Sergeant Howard R. Belden, 19, of Hague, who was killed during the Korean War . The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) identified his remains on October 14, 2021.

In late 1950, Belden was a member of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on December 1, 1950, after his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea.

WWII veteran celebrated on 100th birthday

He was declared presumptively dead on December 31, 1953. His remains were recovered from North Korea on July 27, 2018, and sent to a lab in Hawaii to be identified.

The first tribute to honor Belden will be at the Korean War Memorial in Albany on April 19 at 10:30 a.m. Albany County Executive Dan McCoy will provide opening remarks. State Senator Daniel Stec and Assemblyman Matthew Simpson will honor Belden with the New York State Liberty Award and an Assembly Resolution to honor Belden’s service, which included a Purple Heart with Oak Leaf Cluster.

Pension bill named after Queensbury veteran

A second tribute event will be held on Friday, April 22 at 6 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Park in Belden’s hometown of Hague. The third tribute will be held on Thursday, May 12 at Arlington National Cemetery at 11 a.m. Belden will be buried there with full military honors.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Woman fined $10 million on fentanyl, drug charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Jamestown woman pleaded guilty to numerous drug charges Monday, April 11 in U.S. District Court. She landed herself a $10 million fine and a minimum of 10 years in prison, with a maximum of a life sentence. Antasia Babcock, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and conspiracy to possess […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
County
Albany County, NY
Albany, NY
Government
City
Hague, NY
Warren County, NY
Government
County
Warren County, NY
Albany County, NY
Government
City
Queensbury, NY
State
Hawaii State
WTVC

Honoring Veterans in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tn — There will be an event to celebrate the 24 veterans who live at Hickory Valley Retirement on April 23rd. It starts at 4PM and the public is invited to come out and celebrate these veterans. There will be a Jeep Caravan parade for the veterans and...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Journal Inquirer

Somers to honor Vietnam War veterans

SOMERS — When 20-year-old U.S. Army combat veteran James Ravetto returned home from Vietnam in February 1966, his parents were the only ones to greet him at the airport. There were no bands, patriotic fanfare, or other people around to thank the lifelong Stafford resident for his service in a foreign war.
SOMERS, CT
CNY News

MISSING: Seven College Students Who Vanished In New York State

She left work, got on the bus to go back to campus, and then...poof...she vanished. I vividly remember the day that Suzanne Lyle went missing. It was March 2, 1998, and Suzanne, a student at SUNY Albany was leaving her job at the local mall. She got on the bus to go back to campus, was dropped off in the center of campus, and literally vanished into thin air.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Simpson
96.1 The Breeze

The Most Haunted Road In New York State

When you picture haunted places, what do you think of? Probably a house, right? Maybe an abandoned asylum (think of the game, “Outlast”). It could also be some kind of museum or abandoned factory. You might not think of a given road as being haunted but there are...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Korean War#North Korea#Purple Heart#War Memorial#Army#Mia Accounting Agency#Dpaa#Headquarters Company#31st Infantry Regiment#7th Infantry Division#State#Oak Leaf Cluster#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy