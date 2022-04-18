White Sox-Guardians game postponed due to inclement weather

(670 The Score) The White Sox-Guardians game set to be played Monday evening in Cleveland was postponed due to inclement weather.

Temperatures in Cleveland were in the mid-30s Monday with a mixture of snow and rain in the forecast. The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on July 12.

The White Sox currently sit at 6-3 and in first place in the AL Central, two games up on the Guardians and Tigers. The White Sox and Guardians are scheduled to play Tuesday evening.