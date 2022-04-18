Raising Oklahoma: Yoga Moves for the Whole Family

Sometimes you look out the window driving down the road and see something that really reminds you that you're in Texas. This video is a perfect example of that. If I had a dollar for every time I tried to convince someone from another part of the United States that we didn't actually ride horses to school, I'd have a pocket full of cash. But when you see something like this on the internet, you sort of just want to eat your words.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO