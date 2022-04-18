CRH welcomes new imaging technology

The 10th Street Eyecare Center is offering technology for retinal imaging, known as Optomap. This ultra-wide retinal imaging captures over 80% of the eye, whereas traditional imaging allows for only a 15% view. The Eyecare Center invested in the technology to allow their optometrists the ability to know as much as possible about what’s going on in their patients’ eyes, and make it easier to detect early signs of degenerative eye conditions.
A study published today in Nature Communications unveils a new platform for discovering cellular signatures of disease that integrates robotic systems for studying patient cells with artificial intelligence methods for image analysis. Using their automated cell culture platform, scientists at the NYSCF Research Institute collaborated with Google Research to successfully identify new cellular hallmarks of Parkinson's disease by creating and profiling over a million images of skin cells from a cohort of 91 patients and healthy controls.
As the COVID-19 pandemic has shown, infectious diseases are a serious threat worldwide, and new strategies are needed to combat them. In recent years, nanotechnology-based antiviral agents have generated promising results. A review in Small Structures summarizes the recent advances in nanomaterial-based antiviral strategies, mainly including antiviral nanodrugs, drug nanocarriers, and nanovaccines.
Much of the focus in the ultrasound market in the last few years has been on the handheld market. This is justified, considering its role in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the spate of innovation in the sector, both in terms of new product releases and partnerships. As a result, there is less mention of the other ultrasound product segments, especially the compact market. However, the compact market has also been active, with the release of Fujifilm SonoSite’s SonoSite LX in February 2022 the latest in a slew of new compact ultrasound releases following the launch of Mindray’s TE7 Max in October 2021 and the release of the SonoSite PX by Fujifilm SonoSite, Venue Fit by GE Healthcare and the SONIMAGE HS2 by Konica Minolta in the last 12-18 months. This begs the question: what role do compact systems have in the ever-changing ultrasound market? What risk does the growing handheld market pose? And what does the future hold for the compact ultrasound market?
April 20 (UPI) -- People who use drugs intended to treat depression long-term do not see improvements in their overall physical and mental well-being compared with those who avoid taking antidepressants, a study published Wednesday found. Participants with depression treated with prescription drugs had similar scores on the short-form health...
Research carried out proves that degrading wastewater pollution through mechanical aeration emits less odorous compounds than intensive systems. Additionally, another study has been carried out that shows that the use of biofilters filled with pruning and mud compost are efficient systems to minimize the odoriferous impact of treatment plants. The...
Although the LiMn2O4 cathode can provide high nominal cell voltage, high thermal stability, low toxicity, and good safety in Li-ion batteries, it still suffers from capacity fading caused by the combination of structural transformation and transition metal dissolution. Herein, a carbon-coated LiMn2O4 cathode with core@shell structure (LMO@C) was therefore produced using a mechanofusion method. The LMO@C exhibits higher cycling stability as compared to the pristine LiMn2O4 (P-LMO) due to its high conductivity reducing impedance growth and phase transition. The carbon shell can reduce direct contact between the electrolyte and the cathode reducing side reactions and Mn dissolution. Thus, the cylindrical cell of LMO@C//graphite provides higher capacity retention after 900 cycles at 1"‰C. The amount of dissoluted Mn for the LMO@C is almost 2 times lower than that of the P-LMO after 200 cycles. Moreover, the LMO@C shows smaller change in lattice parameter or phase transition than P-LMO, indicating to the suppression of Î»-MnO2 phase from the mixed phase of Li1-Î´Mn2O4"‰+"‰Î»-MnO2 when Li-delithiation at highly charged state leading to an improved cycling reversibility. This work provides both fundamental understanding and manufacturing scale demonstration for practical 18650 Li-ion batteries.
Patients' no-shows, scheduled but unattended medical appointments, have a direct negative impact on patients' health, due to discontinuity of treatment and late presentation to care. They also lead to inefficient use of medical resources in hospitals and clinics. The ability to predict a likely no-show in advance could enable the design and implementation of interventions to reduce the risk of it happening, thus improving patients' care and clinical resource allocation. In this study, we develop a new interpretable deep learning-based approach for predicting the risk of no-shows at the time when a medical appointment is first scheduled. The retrospective study was conducted in an academic pediatric teaching hospital with a 20% no-show rate. Our approach tackles several challenges in the design of a predictive model by (1) adopting a data imputation method for patients with missing information in their records (77% of the population), (2) exploiting local weather information to improve predictive accuracy, and (3) developing an interpretable approach that explains how a prediction is made for each individual patient. Our proposed neural network-based and logistic regression-based methods outperformed persistence baselines. In an unobserved set of patients, our method correctly identified 83% of no-shows at the time of scheduling and led to a false alert rate less than 17%. Our method is capable of producing meaningful predictions even when some information in a patient's records is missing. We find that patients' past no-show record is the strongest predictor. Finally, we discuss several potential interventions to reduce no-shows, such as scheduling appointments of high-risk patients at off-peak times, which can serve as starting point for further studies on no-show interventions.
To investigate the association between visual acuity (VA) and visual field (VF) and its reproducibility in patients with retinitis pigmentosa (RP). The study cohort comprised 227 eyes of 227 patients with RP. The reproducibility of two Humphrey VF tests (10-2 Swedish Interactive Threshold Algorithm [SITA] tests) performed within a period of 3 months was calculated using the root mean squared error (RMSE) of each VF test point's sensitivity. The association between the logarithm of the minimum angle of resolution (logMAR) VA and VF sensitivity was investigated. Additionally, the relationship between RMSE and age, fixation loss, false positives, false negatives, and logMAR VA was determined.
ATAI Life Sciences NV ATAI is deploying a multipronged approach to accelerate the development of mental health treatments. The company operates a decentralized hub and spoke model in which each of ATAI's platform companies focuses on one lead compound in a single lead indication. "We believe our three pillars of...
Cyclometalated and polypyridyl complexes of d6 metals are promising photoredox catalysts, using light to drive reactions with high kinetic or thermodynamic barriers via the generation of reactive radical intermediates. However, while tuning of their redox potentials, absorption energy, excited-state lifetime and quantum yield are well-known criteria for modifying activity, other factors could be important. Here we show that dynamic ion-pair reorganization controls the reactivity of a photoredox catalyst, [Ir[dF(CF3)ppy]2(dtbpy)]X. Time-resolved dielectric-loss experiments show how counter-ion identity influences excited-state charge distribution, evincing large differences in both the ground- and excited-state dipole moment depending on whether X is a small associating anion (PF6âˆ’) that forms a contact-ion pair versus a large one that either dissociates or forms a solvent-separated pair (BArF4âˆ’). These differences correlate with the reactivity of the photocatalyst toward both reductive and oxidative electron transfer, amounting to a 4-fold change in selectivity toward oxidation versus reduction. These results suggest that ion pairing could be an underappreciated factor that modulates reactivity in ionic photoredox catalysts.
Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. RNA therapy refers to the treatment or prevention of diseases using RNA-based molecules. The recent advent of a series of effective messenger RNA-based vaccines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic has reignited research interest in RNA therapy. Based on the accumulated results of long-term research in the field of RNA therapy spanning several decades, therapeutic agents for various diseases are being rapidly developed. These therapeutics tend to target diseases that cannot be treated with other conventional drug groups, and several clinical studies are underway for a variety of RNA-based therapeutics against various incurable diseases. This review describes the history of several important discoveries in RNA biology and their impact on key developments in RNA therapy as well as the advantages of RNA therapy. In addition, it describes the action mechanisms and examples of drugs approved for RNA therapy. Finally, this review discusses methods for RNA drug delivery to target organs and cells. Given that RNA therapy is expected to advance and play an integral role in the development of novel therapeutic agents for human diseases in the future, this review is designed to offer an updated reference point for researchers in this field.
G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) play a crucial role in cell signal transduction and comprise the largest drug target protein family. Despite recent breakthroughs in structural and pharmacological studies of these receptors, more than 100 GPCRs remain orphan receptors, i.e., their ligands and signaling pathways are unknown. This limits full understanding of the physiological functions and signaling mechanisms of the GPCR superfamily. As a "virgin land" of drug discovery, orphan receptors thus offer new opportunities for drug development by serving as potential drug targets.
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. concluded an agreement on April 14, 2022 (JST) through a U.S. subsidiary to wholly acquire Bionova Scientific, LLC, a provider of contract process development services and GMP-compliant contract manufacturing services to biopharmaceutical companies, especially those developing next-generation antibody based drugs*. This press release...
Although morphologic progression coupled with expression of specific molecular markers has been characterized along the esophageal squamous differentiation gradient, the molecular heterogeneity within cell types along this trajectory has yet to be classified at the single cell level. To address this knowledge gap, we perform single cell RNA-sequencing of 44,679 murine esophageal epithelial, to identify 11 distinct cell populations as well as pathways alterations along the basal-superficial axis and in each individual population. We evaluate the impact of aging upon esophageal epithelial cell populations and demonstrate age-associated mitochondrial dysfunction. We compare single cell transcriptomic profiles in 3D murine organoids and human esophageal biopsies with that of murine esophageal epithelium. Finally, we employ pseudotemporal trajectory analysis to develop a working model of cell fate determination in murine esophageal epithelium. These studies provide comprehensive molecular perspective on the cellular heterogeneity of murine esophageal epithelium in the context of homeostasis and aging.
Developing precise nanomedicines to improve the transport of anticancer drugs into tumor tissue and to the final action site remains a critical challenge. Here, we present a bioorthogonal in situ assembly strategy for prolonged retention of nanomedicines within tumor areas to act as drug depots. After extravasating into the tumor site, the slightly acidic microenvironment induces the exposure of cysteine on the nanoparticle surface, which subsequently undergoes a bioorthogonal reaction with the 2-cyanobenzothiazole group of another neighboring nanoparticle, enabling the formation of micro-sized drug depots to enhance drug retention and enrichment. This in situ nanoparticle assembly strategy remarkably improves the antimetastatic efficacy of extracellular-targeted drug batimastat, and also leads to the simultaneous enhanced retention and sustained release of multiple agents for combined cocktail chemoimmunotherapy to finally elicit a potent antitumor immune response. Such in situ assembly of nanomedicines represents a generalizable strategy towards extracellular drug delivery and cocktail chemoimmunotherapy.
The development of next-generation organic electronic materials critically relies on understanding structure-function relationships in conjugated polymers. However, unlocking the full potential of organic materials requires access to their vast chemical space while efficiently managing the large synthetic workload to survey new materials. In this work, we use automated synthesis to prepare a library of conjugated oligomers with systematically varied side chain composition followed by single-molecule characterization of charge transport. Our results show that molecular junctions with long alkyl side chains exhibit a concentration-dependent bimodal conductance with an unexpectedly high conductance state that arises due to surface adsorption and backbone planarization, which is supported by a series of control experiments using asymmetric, planarized, and sterically hindered molecules. Density functional theory simulations and experiments using different anchors and alkoxy side chains highlight the role of side chain chemistry on charge transport. Overall, this work opens new avenues for using automated synthesis for the development and understanding of organic electronic materials.
Vaccines can be made over 25% more effective by adding left-handed chiral gold nanoparticles as adjuvants, according to a study by an international collaboration in which Brazilian researchers took part. An article reporting the results is published in Nature. Three research groups collaborated on the study, one affiliated with the...
Scientists across the world announced a groundbreaking achievement on March 31, 2022: the complete sequencing of the entire human genome. The scientific community and the public now have access to 3,054,815,472 base pairs of nuclear DNA, twenty-two chromosomes, an X chromosome and 16,569 base pairs of mitochondrial DNA, a dataset that holds at its heart what it means to be human.
