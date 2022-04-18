Drop in use-of-force cases in Vallejo due to police staffing shortage, says head of union

There has been a recent drop in use-of-force cases out of the notorious Vallejo Police Department , but it's not due to improved leadership, accountability or training, according to the head of the local police union.

Instead, it's due to the department's lack of staffing, and overworking its officers.

Between 2020 and 2021, the number of use-of-force complaints levied against the department declined by 33%, Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams reported recently, the lowest it’s been in five years.

Williams asserted that the drop is due to improvements within the department in recent years, but according to Michael Nichelini, president of the Vallejo Police Officer's Association, that is not the case.

"Our cops are exhausted, they are overworked," he said.

The pandemic has only exacerbated the situation, as officers are forced to work overtime and in some cases, denied vacation time.

According to Nichelini, the department is authorized to have 133 people to serve as officers.

"We have 87 police officers today," he said. And around 25% of these officers are off recovering from injuries or illnesses. "That takes you to roughly 62, low 60s."

The Vallejo Police Department did not respond to KCBS Radio's request for comment.

