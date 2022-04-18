ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

USFL Rebels: Recap of Week 1

By Ben King
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yBYNK_0fCeCEbI00

Did any former Rebels stand out on USFL opening weekend?

Last Saturday and Sunday the new-look USFL held its opening weekend in Birmingham, Ala., in Protective Stadium. Multiple former Ole Miss Rebels suited up for the rejuvenated USFL last weekend , let's take a look and see how they performed.

To get the weekend started, the Birmingham Stallions beat the New Jersey Generals 28-24 on Saturday night. Birmingham Stallions linebacker DeMarquis Gates finished the day second on the team in tackles with nine and also recorded a sack in his USFL debut.

Former Ole Miss safety Trae Elston appeared in the season opener for the New Jersey Generals but did not record any defensive statistics in his first USFL matchup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V8AmC_0fCeCEbI00

Jordan Ta'amu

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jordan Ta'amu (10) walks off the field after the game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zVj6m_0fCeCEbI00

Shea Patterson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hnv9n_0fCeCEbI00

Shea Patterson

On Easter Sunday the Houston Gamblers beat the Michigan Panthers 17-12. Former Ole Miss quarterback Shea Patterson started at QB1 for the Panthers and had a rough Sunday afternoon.

Patterson threw for 192 yards and one touchdown but following a turnover was benched for Michigan backup quarterback, Paxton Lynch. Lynch did not fair much better than Patterson, however, as he also turned the ball over.

On Sunday afternoon the New Orleans Breakers beat the Philadelphia Stars 23-17. Former Ole Miss cornerback Derrick Jones was drafted by New Orleans in the ninth round of the 2022 USFL Draft but did not appear in the season opener after he was transferred to the New Orleans practice squad.

The final game of USFL opening weekend between the Tampa Bay Bandits and the Pittsburg Maulers had to be postponed to Monday, April 18, due to inclement weather.

Former Ole Miss quarterback Jordan Ta'amu will have to wait a little longer before he makes his USFL debut with Tampa Bay. Ta'amu was drafted by the Bandits with the second overall pick in the 2022 USFL Draft . Former Ole Miss defensive tackle Austrian Robinson also joins Ta'amu on the Bandits and will look to make an impact on the defensive side of the ball in his USFL opener.

Derrick Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fl8nn_0fCeCEbI00

Shea Patterson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kZA3d_0fCeCEbI00

DeMarquis Gates

