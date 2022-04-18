ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Virginia Baseball Rankings Update: UVA Drops Out of Top Ten After 1-3 Week

By Matt Newton
Cavaliers Now
Cavaliers Now
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29gCzZ_0fCeBwxh00

The Cavaliers dropped several spots in the rankings after losing three out of their four games this week

Virginia baseball (27-9, 10-8 ACC) fell out of the top ten of the latest D1Baseball Top 25 rankings after losing three out of four games this week, including a series loss at Pittsburgh this weekend.

College baseball rankings roundup:

D1Baseball : UVA dropped three spots to No. 11

Collegiate Baseball : UVA dropped 11 spots to No. 16

Baseball America : UVA dropped two spots to No. 8

USA TODAY Coaches : UVA dropped one spot to No. 9

See the full rankings for each of the polls below:

After losing six of their last seven games, the Cavaliers will look to get back on track with a pair of mid-week games at VCU on Tuesday at 7pm and at home against Georgetown on Wednesday at 6pm at Disharoon Park.

See more Virginia baseball news and content: Virginia Baseball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

WATCH: Virginia Football Begins Final Week of Spring Practice

No. 8 UVA Women's Tennis Beats Georgia Tech 5-2 in Season Finale

UVA Bats Fall Silent Again in 4-1 Loss, Drops Series at Pitt

Virginia Men's Tennis Clinches 15th ACC Regular Season Championship With 7-0 Win Over Boston College

Virginia Rebounds From Duke Loss With Comfortable 21-9 Victory Over Quinnipiac

Virginia Basketball: Five-Star Malik Reneau Set to Visit UVA

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: UNC Star Has Message For Coach K’s Grandson

UNC star basketball player Armando Bacot has a special message for Michael Savarino. Bacot wants Savarino, who’s the grandson of Coach K, to come play at North Carolina for the 2022 season. Savarino is set to be a graduate transfer for the 2022-23 season. He appeared in 11 games...
NBA
The Spun

Coach K’s Grandson Is Reportedly Transferring From Duke

With Mike Krzyzewski no longer the head coach at Duke, his grandson, Michael Savarino, has decided to enter the transfer portal. Jeff Goodman of Stadium was first to report that Savarino has entered the transfer portal. Savarino finished the 2021-22 season averaging 1.1 points and o.5 rebounds per game. He...
The Spun

Ohio State Football Lands Big-Time Commitment On Sunday

Class of 2023 wide receiver Bryson Rodgers announced his commitment to Ohio State. On Sunday afternoon, the 6-foot-2, 170-pound wideout declared his decision in a Twitter post thanking his family, friends, and coaching staff at Wireglass Ranch High School. “I have dreamed of this day and saying these words since...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Cavaliers#College Baseball#Baseball America#Collegiate Baseball#Boston College#College Sports#Acc#Uva#Vcu
The Spun

College Basketball World Pays Tribute To Bill Raftery

The college sports world is celebrating one of the best analysts the game has ever seen: Bill Raftery. The former college basketball coach and current analyst turned 79 years old on Tuesday. Given his close ties with the basketball world, it was no surprise to see coaches, analysts and reporters come out to celebrate him.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
cbs19news

UVA updates COVID policies, drops masks for several indoor settings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia has updated its COVID-19 policies again, this time due to “encouraging trends.”. In an email that was sent to the UVA community on Friday, Provost Ian Baucom and Chief Operating Officer J.J. Davis said masks would become optional in most cases on Grounds beginning Monday.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
AthlonSports.com

North Carolina Football: Tar Heels' 2022 Schedule Analysis

So much was expected of North Carolina in 2021. Coming off an Orange Bowl season, with Sam Howell back at quarterback, the Tar Heels were the consensus favorite to win the ACC Coastal Division and found themselves in many top 10s. But a setback in the season opener to Virginia Tech got things going in the wrong direction and six more losses ensued.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

NCAA Reportedly Rules On Appeal For UNC Player

The NCAA has made a decision on UNC defensive lineman Tomari Fox’s appeal of his one-year suspension. The NCAA suspended Fox late last year for one year for using a banned substance. The announcement was made before the 2021 Duke’s Mayo Bowl between the Tar Heels and South Carolina Gamecocks.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Augusta Free Press

Midweek Notes: #11 Virginia faces VCU, Georgetown

No. 11 Virginia (26-9) will play a pair of midweek contests beginning with a road game at VCU (19-15) on Tuesday at The Diamond in Richmond before returning home to face Georgetown (22-14) at Disharoon Park on Wednesday. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPN+ and...
RICHMOND, VA
Augusta Free Press

New defensive staff at Virginia sharing knowledge, getting reps

The defensive brain trust under former Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall had been around together for what seemed like forever, and we saw how that worked out the past couple of years. The familiarity didn’t breed success. The UVA defense ranked 13th in the ACC in total defense a year ago,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Cavaliers Now

Cavaliers Now

Charlottesville, VA
982
Followers
742
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

Cavaliers Now has the latest covering of UVA athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/virginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy