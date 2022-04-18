Virginia Baseball Rankings Update: UVA Drops Out of Top Ten After 1-3 Week

The Cavaliers dropped several spots in the rankings after losing three out of their four games this week

Virginia baseball (27-9, 10-8 ACC) fell out of the top ten of the latest D1Baseball Top 25 rankings after losing three out of four games this week, including a series loss at Pittsburgh this weekend.

College baseball rankings roundup:

D1Baseball : UVA dropped three spots to No. 11

Collegiate Baseball : UVA dropped 11 spots to No. 16

Baseball America : UVA dropped two spots to No. 8

USA TODAY Coaches : UVA dropped one spot to No. 9

See the full rankings for each of the polls below:

After losing six of their last seven games, the Cavaliers will look to get back on track with a pair of mid-week games at VCU on Tuesday at 7pm and at home against Georgetown on Wednesday at 6pm at Disharoon Park.

