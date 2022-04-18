ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

7-year-old Erie boy dies, was shot in head on sidewalk in Downing Avenue neighborhood

By A.J. Rao, Erie Times-News
 1 day ago

A 7-year-old boy who was shot in the head Thursday night in his Downing Avenue neighborhood died Monday, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office.

The boy, identified as Antonio "Espn" Yarger Jr., died at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Antonio was shot in the head on Thursday night while on the sidewalk in his neighborhood in the 2100 block of Downing Avenue, at the corner of Fairmount Parkway, Erie police said.

Antonio was hospitalized in "critical" condition as of 3:30 a.m. Friday, said Deputy Chief Rick Lorah. The boy was flown by helicopter to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Boy shot on sidewalk: Police: 7-year-old Erie boy shot in head while on sidewalk, in 'critical' condition

Willie Coleman, Antonio's uncle and brother of Antonio's mother, Raquel Coleman, said he doesn't believe Antonio was targeted. Police said Antonio was not alone when he was shot while on the sidewalk, about a block south of his home in the 2000 block of Downing Avenue, near former Burton School.

"I don't believe my 7-year-old nephew was targeted in any way," he said. "I think it was meant for someone else or just meant to scare somebody. But sometimes, you got one plan and the universe got another."

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Yarger's family to reach a $27,000 donation goal. The page states any support would be appreciated.

Erie Police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah on Monday said an investigation is ongoing and "extremely active."

"We have six to 10 detectives reviewing hundreds of hours of surveillance footage, and we are currently interviewing witnesses," he said.

Lorah declined to say if any suspects or persons of interest have been identified.

Thursday's shooting comes more than five years after Antonio Yarger Jr.'s father, Antonio Yarger, was killed in an East 21st Street shooting in 2016.

Boy's father shot: Vigil held for shooting victim Antonio Yarger

Coleman said he doesn't believe the shootings are connected.

"I'm sure whoever did this, however old they are, they got a conscience," he said. "They know it's eating them up. So, I'm just hoping they'll turn themselves in."

A.J. Rao can be reached at arao@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter @ETNRao .

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: 7-year-old Erie boy dies, was shot in head on sidewalk in Downing Avenue neighborhood

Comments / 10

Emma Cooper
1d ago

This is Sad,SoSad that someone did this this baby,I pray they are captured and put away for a long time.He didn't deserve this.Praying God will bring him safely through this! Prayers for strength and God's mercy for the family.❤🙏

Reply
4
FJB SAVE OUR COUNTRY
1d ago

Prayers to the family. They are some of the nicest people you'd ever want to meet or call your friends

Reply
4
