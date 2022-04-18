ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable, MA

April showers bring Nor'easters: High wind and storm advisories for the Cape and Islands

By Sarah Carlon, Cape Cod Times
 1 day ago

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued high wind and storm warnings for the Cape and Islands from Monday night into Tuesday morning as a nor’easter heads up the coast , penning yet another chapter in the book of unpredictable and often rain-filled Cape springs.

The NWS estimates that southeast winds, ranging from 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph, can be expected for Barnstable, Dukes and Nantucket counties from 1 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

nullAs of Monday morning, the NWS said rain accumulation anywhere from ¾ to 1 inch is possible.

They predict damage to trees and power lines, with possible widespread power outages across the three counties.

The NWS recommends avoiding being outside as much as possible, especially in heavily wooded areas, driving anywhere unless absolutely necessary and advises folks to stay in the lower levels of their homes during the height of the windstorm, if possible.

Mariners are also advised to remain in port, alter course, and/or secure their vessels for the stormy conditions.

For those dreading April showers turning into April flurries, fear not – although a late-night wintry mix could be in the cards on Monday, AccuWeather forecasters predict southern New England coastal areas will experience rain rather than snow.

Just as soon as this storm blows in, it will be gone. The NWS predicts a gradual clearing as Tuesday progresses and a high of 57 and the rest of the week is looking clear, if not a tad windy.

National Weather Service predictions for the week:

Find the forecast for Cape weather at: https://forecast.weather.gov

Wednesday, April 20 : Sunny, with a high near 57 and a westerly wind around 14 mph. The evening will be mostly clear, with a low around 38 and wind calming down to about 5 mph.

Thursday, April 21: During the day, partly sunny, with a high near 57 and a south wind 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. The night will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 47, with winds staying the same.

Friday, April 22: A clear and sunny end to the week, with a high near 63 for the daytime and a clear nighttime low of 43. West wind around 11 mph, which stays the same throughout the evening.

Saturday, April 23: The weekend kicks off mostly sunny, with a high near 58. North winds are expected at 7 to 10 mph, shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. The evening is projected to be partly cloudy, with winds back from the north but slowing down to 5 mph.

Sunday, April 24: Partly sunny, with a high near 56, alongside north winds ranging from 6 to 8 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

