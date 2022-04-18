ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

Snowy April day

By Tom E. Puskar, Ashland Times Gazette
Snow fell in Ashland on a mid-month Monday. According to the National Weather Service the forecast called for a daytime snow accumulation of less than an inch possible, along with overnight new snow accumulation of less than a half inch.

The forecast for Tuesday includes a little more snow as well. There is a chance of snow showers before 10 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 10 and 11 a.m., with rain following after 11 a.m. The high is forecast to be 42 degrees with 15-20 mph breeze. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

