2 Barrow County teens charged in slaying of teen found shot to death near park in Winder

By Wayne Ford, Athens Banner-Herald
 1 day ago
Two Barrow County teens have been charged in the slaying of another teen found shot to death recently near a city park in Winder, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Monday.

The GBI said Brantavious Sims, 18, of Winder is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Jayquan Crawford, 17, of Statham was charged with being a party to the crime of murder.

They are charged in the April 11 slaying of Lane Michael Bullard, 19, of Winder, whose body was found beside his car near City Pond Park, located near the Winder water reservoir.

Another motorist spotted the body and called 911, according to Winder police, who first responded to the scene.

And:Police: Athens Tech student kidnapped on campus, rescued during pursuit in Barrow County

The GBI has not commented on a possible motive for the shooting. The victim, who was dead at the scene, was shot more than once, the GBI said.

The two suspects remained in the county jail Monday, where they have been denied bond.

Comments / 3

