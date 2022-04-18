ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elite San Angelo Distance Runner Competing in the Boston Marathon

By Matt Trammell
 1 day ago

SAN ANGELO, TX – A former teacher at TLCA in San Angelo is representing the Concho Valley on Monday during the 126th running of the Boston Marathon.

Nicole Lindsey, of San Angelo, qualified for the world championship of marathon running and is competing against some of the best in the world.

The marathon is 26.2 miles.

Lindsey is a RRCA certified running coach at 3R Training Group and a five time Boston Marathon qualifier.

One of Lindsey's secrets to success is being a plant-based runner. For more on her click here.

