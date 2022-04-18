ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is the Times-Mail top performer of the week for April 11-16?

Despite the gloomy weather last week, there was a lot of spring sports action from teams around the area, and plenty of stellar performances that went with it. Voting ends at 9 a.m. Friday.

Adrian Abel, Orleans (softball)

The freshman did it all for the Bulldogs in a big 10-6 win over county rival Paoli. She got the win in the circle, pitching a complete game and allowing just four earned runs on six hits and five walks while striking out 11 batters. She also picked up three hits in four at-bats including a double, drew a walk and drove in a run.

Dawson Glassco, Mitchell (baseball)

The senior stayed hot against Eastern Greene on Saturday, picking up three hits in four at-bats. His third and final hit was a two-run walk-off home run, giving the Bluejackets an 11-0 win via mercy rule.

Ryker Hughes, Bedford North Lawrence (baseball)

The slender sophomore, pitching for his mother, cancer survivor Brandi (Kimble) Hughes, on Strike Out Cancer Night, mowed down the Mustangs of Edgewood during a 9-0 victory Friday at Stars Field.

Hughes pitched five innings and allowed just two hits while striking out seven batters. He also went 2 for 3 at the plate and scored two runs. This was on the heels of Thursday's 5-4 win over Bloomington South when Hughes got a single in the seventh inning, swiped second, and scored the tying run on Kaedyn Bennett's single.

Ben Seitzinger, Mitchell (baseball)

The sophomore was a stud against Eastern Greene, pitching a five-inning shutout. He allowed just one hit and walked none while striking out nine, finishing the job in just 62 pitches, 46 of which were strikes. He threw a first-pitch strike to 74 percent of the batters he's faced. He chipped in a bit offensively as well against the Thunderbirds, picking up a hit in three at-bats, drawing a walk and scoring three runs.

Grace Tanksley, Bedford North Lawrence (track)

The diminutive dynamo and leader of BNL girls track's long distance domain was ready to roll Thursday night in a tri-meet at BNL against Springs Valley and East Greene.

Not long after leading the Stars' 4 x 800 relay to a runner-up run, Tanksley came back and toed the line for the 1,600 meters. She won it going away in 5:41.09, 28 seconds faster than the next competitor. To top it off, Tanksley returned a few events later and dominated the 3,200, winning by 1:08 with a time of 12:11.80.

