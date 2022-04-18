ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs to begin voluntary portion of offseason workout program today

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H8FRe_0fCeAixO00

The Kansas City Chiefs can take their first step towards preparing for the 2022 NFL season beginning on Monday.

The Chiefs are one of 13 NFL teams that will start the voluntary portion of their offseason workout program on April 18. The list also includes teams throughout the AFC and NFC such as the Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Tennesse Titans, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Washington Commanders.

The voluntary offseason workout program kicks off with Phase I — a two-week period where players are allowed to attend meetings, partake in strength and conditioning training at team facilities and participate in physical rehabilitation only. That period of the offseason workout program will last from April 18 through May 24.

It eventually leads Kansas City into Phase II of the offseason program, which includes three voluntary Organized Team Activities sessions. There are three groups of OTAs:

  • Organized Team Activities Group 1: May 25-26.
  • Organized Team Activities Group 2: May 31-June 2.
  • Organized Team Activities Group 3: June 7-10.

Those can include on-field workouts with individual and group components, including walkthroughs, but no live contact is permitted during these workouts.

Rookie minicamp, which is the first portion of the offseason workout program that is not voluntary, can take place on the first or second weekend following the 2022 NFL draft, which ends on April 30. The Chiefs will hold their lone mandatory minicamp session from June 14 through June 16.

Training camp dates haven’t been announced yet, but they will begin sometime in late July. Rookies and quarterbacks reported to camp on July 23rd last season.

Some players will be highly motivated to get back into action in Kansas City, with workout bonus money attached to their contracts. Chiefs DE Frank Clark, for instance, has a league-high $1.25 million workout bonus per ESPN’s Field Yates.

Expect Clark to be one of the first ones at team facilities as a result.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Pays Tribute To Patriots Coach Bill Belichick

It was Bill Belichick’s 70th birthday yesterday and NFL fans around the country have been paying tribute to the most successful coach in NFL history. In 22 years with the New England Patriots, Belichick has led the team to the playoffs 18 times. He has 17 AFC East titles, 30 postseason wins, 13 AFC Championship Game appearances, nine Super Bowl appearances and six Super Bowl wins.
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
Popculture

NFL Team Reportedly Has Interest in Trading for Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield is looking to be traded after the Cleveland Browns acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. And looks like a team is ready to add the former first-round pick to their roster. According to The Athletic, the Carolina Panthers are interested in trading for Mayfield, but there are other quarterbacks they are targeting. The Panthers were one of the teams in the running to add Watson but could select a QB in the NFL Draft later this month.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Football
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Rob Gronkowski Tweet

The 2022 NFL Draft is just 10 days away and there are bound to be some players that top NFL people are just totally off the mark on. But one old tweet about future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski before he was drafted is going viral today. On...
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers can only laugh at ridiculous Antonio Brown offer

Antonio Brown may think that he can make it through a full season without making any mistake off the field, but the Buccaneers know better. Antonio Brown is not going to play another snap in the NFL. He may still be a very talented receiver with a phenomenal ability to run routes and make plays after the catch, but the baggage is too much for any team, especially the Buccaneers, to worry about.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Panthers#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Afc#Nfc#Los Angeles Chargers
The Spun

Bill Belichick’s Old Comment On Tom Brady Is Going Viral

Time flies in the National Football League. It’s been 22 years since the New England Patriots drafted then-Michigan Wolverines quarterback Tom Brady in the sixth round. Brady went on to play for the Patriots for 20 years, winning six Super Bowls alongside head coach Bill Belichick. Here’s what Belichick...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Former NFL Star Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Decision

The Cleveland Browns began their offseason voluntary workout program on Tuesday, and quarterback Baker Mayfield did not show up. If you’ve been following along, this is no surprise. Mayfield wants out of Cleveland, and the Browns made it clear they were moving on from him when they traded for Deshaun Watson.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: JJ Watt Reacts To Kyler Murray’s Absence

On Tuesday morning, news broke that Kyler Murray would not be attending the Arizona Cardinals offseason conditioning. “As the Cardinals begin their offseason conditioning today, QB Kyler Murray and many of the teams veterans will stay away and train on their own rather than attend the voluntary workouts,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said. “This has been communicated as the plan for several weeks.”
GLENDALE, AZ
The Spun

Todd McShay Shocked By What He’s Hearing About NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft a little over a week away, ESPN’s Todd McShay has unveiled some new information regarding Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean. Dean has been labeled a Day 1 prospect for the majority of this draft process. However, McShay is now hearing there’s a legit chance that Dean could slide out of the first round.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Wichita Eagle

Hear what the Chiefs said about life after Tyreek Hill on The Star’s SportsBeat KC pod

The first phase of the Chiefs’ offseason program began Monday, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wide receiver Mecole Hardman are here to talk about it. On today’s episode of The Star’s SportsBeat KC podcast you’ll hear what the Chiefs said about what they hope to get accomplished, some updates to injured players like offensive tackle Lucas Niang and the topic on everyone’s mind: How will the Chiefs adjust to life without Tyreek Hill?
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

See who Bleacher Report thinks is the Jaguars worst draft pick of the past 5 years

The Jacksonville Jaguars have had their fair share of NFL draft picks that haven’t panned out. Bleacher Report released its list of every NFL team’s worst draft pick over the last five seasons on Tuesday, and somehow Maurice Moton only managed to choose one for the Jags. He had quite a few options like CJ Henderson, K’Lavon Chaisson, Jawaan Taylor, Josh Oliver, Quincy Williams, and Taven Bryan.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Kyler Murray Makes Offseason Decision: NFL World Reacts

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray keeps saying he’s committed to the NFL franchise. But actions always speak louder than words. His latest decision is being put under a microscope by NFL fans. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday morning that Murray will not be attending the team’s offseason...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Claim Notable Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a savvy addition at the wide receiver position. Pittsburgh has claimed receiver Myles Boykin off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. This is a classic depth signing by the Steelers. Outside of Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool, they had next...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

98K+
Followers
145K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy