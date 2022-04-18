LETTERS TO THE EDITOR, Wednesday, April 3

How things have changed in Henderson County.

To the Editor: For decades, we have visited with the county employees who do work in this area on a regular basis, thanking them for their work and extra effort, sometimes with baked goods, a glass of sweet tea or a soda. Turns out other folks have also thanked our public servants in this area in a similar manner, and like us, have done so forever.

For one of these workers, a reward he received from some new residents arriving from points North, was for them to call the county and report the fellow as receiving a bribe in order to do some extra work on private property on the states time. Well, an RC Cola and chocolate chip cookies may have spiked his blood sugar, but I guarantee it was not to bribe him to put his tractor to other uses.

The South needs a training course for our Northern uptight brothers and sisters who move here and think it should be just like the armpit of a world they left, and how not to make this area smell like their former location. You can't even thank the county road department with a plate of cookies either. Cold world it is now.

Clint Wilde, Hendersonville

What Cawthorn should be doing for western NC

To the Editor: Madison Cawthorn has the unmitigated gall to say he’s “going around the country to save my generation from communism and socialism” while his comments are being broadcast on Russian TV to promote Russian President Putin’s extreme nationalism and oligarch-controlled economic communist agenda.

How about helping with water infrastructure needs so that your generation in Western North Carolina has access to clean water and sanitary sewers? How about helping to bring broadband infrastructure to your generation in unserved areas of economically distressed counties? How about working to get non-tourist companies with living-wage jobs to come to the 11th District to help eliminate poverty, homelessness and food insecurity for your generation? Or would that all be too socialistic, or maybe not Russian-TV-worthy for Republican Representative Madison Cawthorn?

John H. Fisher, Hendersonville

Missing my friends

To the Editor: My liberal father told me: “whatever you do, remember who you are.” He embodied his own advice to show respect to all people; act with integrity; and always, always guard one’s honor.

I highly respected my now-retired conservative co-workers – good friends – because we shared my dad’s deep understanding of honor and integrity. They kept their own counsel, cautious to accept whatever new philosophy was being marketed. I sensed that they were in fact patriots and took their Christian faith seriously.

The new generation of “conservatives” have traded in their parents' honor for a new creed boasting hatred, violence, and entitlement. Their disloyalty to our nation is painful to witness. They celebrate beating and killing policemen, murdering unarmed civilians, and anti-American propaganda of foreign dictators. They are definitely not patriots – they desecrate our sacred institutions and rig elections with new laws.

Where have my friends gone?

Jirby MacLaurin, Durango, CO

Things conservatives have opposed

To the Editor: Taken in the context of history, “conservative” is not a badge of honor. Conservatives have consistently fought against, or tried to subvert almost every action taken on the state and national level to make life better for Americans. Here’s a list.

Social Security

Medicare

Medicaid

Civil Rights

Minimum Wage

Unemployment Insurance

Support for Science and Research

Women’s Rights

LGBTQ Rights

Climate Change Legislation

Environmental Protection

Public Schools

Fair Taxation

Voting Rights

Consumer Protection

Healthcare

Today’s conservative Republicans depend on a fog of honorable sounding words and manufactured wedge issues to disguise the real intentions of the GOP: keep the money moving upward. Disadvantage everyone else and make as many people as insecure as possible. Block worthy legislation and limit government to helping corporate CEOs and the already-wealthy.

That’s conservatism. Look at the record, not at conservative propaganda. Conservative politicians don’t care.

Chris Walters, Hendersonville