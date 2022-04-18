UPDATE: Abilene man accused of posing as teen girl online previously worked for DFPS

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of posing as a teenage girl online then sexually abusing a teenage boy he enticed to meet was previously employed with the Texas Department of Family Services.

A representative told KTAB and KRBC Slade King, 31, previously worked for the Department but had not been employed with DFPS for nearly a year prior to his arrest in Taylor County Friday for Sexual Assault of a Child.

This representative would not comment on the capacity in King was employed.

Police say a teen came forward and said King, who was a stranger to him, contacted him on a popular social media application while posing as a teenage girl.

The teen says he was sexually assaulted after meeting up with King, who he believed was the teen girl, at a south Abilene home.

“The Department warns parents, and teens who use social media applications to be cautious when interacting with anyone they do not directly know,” police say in a reminder to parents. “Social media apps make it easy for predators with malicious intentions to pose as someone else. “

King was released from jail after posting a $35,000 bond.

