UPDATE: Abilene man accused of posing as teen girl online previously worked for DFPS
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of posing as a teenage girl online then sexually abusing a teenage boy he enticed to meet was previously employed with the Texas Department of Family Services.
A representative told KTAB and KRBC Slade King, 31, previously worked for the Department but had not been employed with DFPS for nearly a year prior to his arrest in Taylor County Friday for Sexual Assault of a Child.
This representative would not comment on the capacity in King was employed.
Police say a teen came forward and said King, who was a stranger to him, contacted him on a popular social media application while posing as a teenage girl.Report: Abilene couple arrested in connection to malnourished 10-year-old with 0% body fat
The teen says he was sexually assaulted after meeting up with King, who he believed was the teen girl, at a south Abilene home.
“The Department warns parents, and teens who use social media applications to be cautious when interacting with anyone they do not directly know,” police say in a reminder to parents. “Social media apps make it easy for predators with malicious intentions to pose as someone else. “
King was released from jail after posting a $35,000 bond.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.
Comments / 2