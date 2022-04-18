ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

City Of Superior Releases Brush Pickup Details For 2022

By Steve Tanko
MIX 108
MIX 108
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Spring is definitely the clean up season. And the City of Superior makes it easy for residents with a variety of annual cleanup drives and opportunities for free landfill days. Another one of those annual events this time of year is the annual Brush Pickup; the City of Superior...

mix108.com

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls yard debris pickup schedule released

Last week, the city Department of Public works told Glens Falls residents to hold onto their yard waste, as erratic weather patterns through March could turn disposal bags into unsafe obstacles for snowplows. This week, the city sent out dates that residents should keep an eye on to get their yard waste dealt with.
GLENS FALLS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Superior, WI
Government
City
Superior, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Bayfield, WI
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tomato planting time is critical

If you haven’t planted your tomatoes yet, you’ll want to get it done as soon as possible. Tomatoes are planted from transplants after all danger of frost in the spring. They cannot tolerate frost or freeze and thrive with mild and moderately warm temperatures in spring and early summer. Tomatoes do not set fruit in the heat of our summers (above 92 degrees), which leaves only a small window of opportunity in the spring to form fruit. This makes planting time critical. If you plant too soon (before March 15), frost will often kill them. However, if you plant too late (after April 15) you severely reduce your production. The ideal transplant is 6-8 inches tall, dark green, and has 6-8 healthy leaves. Avoid those that are yellow-green, purple-green, or tough and woody. These are stunted and will not produce a bountiful harvest. Often summer heat, drought and insects kill spring-planted tomatoes in Texas and that’s normal.
AGRICULTURE
MIX 108

National Film Shooting In Duluth, Looking For Local Extras

Oh snap! Duluth and Minnesota are becoming a hot spot for movie productions. A big movie is set to start filming in the Northland shortly. It was recently announced that a big movie was filming in Minnesota. A star-studded cast is set to film a big movie in Minneapolis. The cast includes big stars like Vanessa Hudgens, Lily Rabe and Finn Wittrock.
DULUTH, MN
Tree Hugger

Is Wood Ash Good for Plants?

Your soil may not need it, your plants may not want it, and it's possible to use it incorrectly. But when properly applied, wood ash can be good for plants. This guide explains how to add wood ash to your garden for optimal plant growth. Healthy Soil. Wood ash is...
GARDENING
MyArkLaMiss

The City of Monroe announces Summer job program details

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the City of Monroe’s Facebook page, the city has planned a summer job program. The city reported that if you’re ready to work, earn your own money, and valuable job experience this summer, their six-week program and swimming pool division will hire students to work at their six community […]
MONROE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Tree#Christmas Wreaths#Brush Pickup#Tree Brush Pile Size
MIX 108

Minnesota Residents Are Asked Not To Feed Birds This Spring

For bird lovers, this may be a big ask, but it is crucial to help protect songbirds. Dr. Victoria Hall The Raptor Center’s Executive Director and Veterinary Epidemiologist at the University Of Minnesota have issued a plea via their Facebook Page. She is asking people not to feed wild birds this spring or set up birdbaths in order to try and curb the spread of bird flu.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
MIX 108

Portions Of Superior Street To Be Closed For Construction

In a press release from the City of Duluth, beginning Monday, April 18, 2022 part of Superior Street will be closed to vehicle traffic. The part that will be worked on will be 4th Avenue East to the Pickwick restaurant's East parking lot entrance. You can still access the parking lot through the Pickwick front parking area and drive through to the parking ramp.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

City Of Duluth To Offer Grants To Residents To Combat Neighborhood Blight

For residents, neighborhood blight brings down property value and is an eyesore in general. Many people most likely feel like they have no way to get rid of it, until now. The city of Duluth has established a new program called "Love Your Block" with a $100,000 grant. The two-year program will be staffed by two different coordinators at an annual cost of $30,000 leaving $40,000 to be used in the form of mini-grants of up to $1,500 apiece to be spent in Duluth’s Lincoln Park and Central Hillside neighborhoods.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

A Four-Bedroom Mini Castle Is For Sale In Hartford, Wisconsin

Picture this: you are driving through an ordinary neighborhood when you spot a castle. Yes, an actual home disguised as a castle. It's not something you see everyday but it exists and in Wisconsin no less! I came across a listing for this home while browsing the web and I was absolutely shocked when I saw the photo of this home. I was even more shocked when I looked at the photos of the inside!
HARTFORD, WI
Family Handyman

Mulch vs. Rock: Which Is Best?

Organic mulch and rock are two popular choices for home landscaping, and each has its benefits and drawbacks. Some people prefer the look and longevity of rock, while others prefer softer, lighter wood or pine needle mulch. When deciding between mulch vs. rock, it’s all about personal preference. My...
GARDENING
MIX 108

Diver Visits Shrimp Weekly for Free Teeth Cleaning: WATCH

Going to the dentist to get your teeth cleaned can be an anxiety-inducing (and expensive!) experience, but one man found a rather peculiar alternative while diving along the coast of Hawaii. Patrick Seligman was diving in Maui when he made a new pal: a colorful Pacific cleaner shrimp he found...
HAWAII STATE
AccuWeather

Incoming storm to deliver welcome rainfall to California

The recent weather pattern has sent waves of rain and mountain snow across the Pacific Northwest, but AccuWeather forecasters say that a late-week storm could dip far enough south for rain to fall in parts of parched Southern California. Some rain and mountain snow fell over the weekend as far...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MIX 108

MIX 108

Duluth, MN
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MIX 108 plays the Northland's #1 hit music mix and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy