Tupelo, MS

Man dies after fight in north Mississippi; 1 person charged

 1 day ago

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A man died during the weekend after a fight at a north Mississippi restaurant, authorities said. News outlets reported that officers responded to a call early Saturday about an assault...

Carolyn Green
