BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Work is scheduled to begin Friday on a project to increase volume for turn lanes off LA Hwy. 3 (Benton Rd.) onto I-220 in Bossier City. According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the northbound turn lane to westbound I-220 will be closed starting Friday at 9 a.m. to allow patching in the southbound left lane at the westbound entrance ramp to I-220. The work is expected to continue through Monday, March 28, at 6 a.m.

BOSSIER CITY, LA ・ 26 DAYS AGO