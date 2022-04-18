ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

New St. George pie shop puts tasty spin on individual flavors: ‘Everybody gets their own pie’

By Elle Cabrera, St. George Spectrum & Daily News
 1 day ago
St. George welcomed a new restaurant this week, Flake Pie Company, which will soon be joined by ROCTACO under the same ownership and location.

Flake Pie Co. began in South Jordan and is making the St. George Pie Co. its second location. The new pie shop offers a unique take on a beloved classic, pie. Instead of large, shareable pies, there are mini pies, flakes, and meat pies offered. I had the opportunity to try the new place on its second day of being open and tried a variety of their products.

I grabbed a Pie-3 pack with the flavors "Raspberry Fields Forever," "Peanut Butter is My Jam," and "When Chocolate Met Caramel." I also tried the "Smore’s Flakie" and the "Boom Chika" savory pie. Individually, each product was $8 and under. The whole order came to $23, and I left with 5 products, so I was pleasantly surprised at the bang for my buck.

The pie shop itself is small and was busy upon my arrival, with the line stretching in front of the seating area. It made the seating area difficult to reach.

Still, the shop had an open atmosphere and was very inviting. The mini pies I tried were delicious but very sweet and definitely meant for no more than two people.

Flake Pie Co. already had returning customers on its second day, as many were either interested in trying a savory pie or just something different, owner Rick Timmons said. Timmons and his wife, Carol, said they were hoping to take advantage of the growing population of Southern Utah and would be able to cater at events in town.

“I think we have there's a really nice, diverse population base here too, in terms of ages," Timmons said, noting that people both young and old seemed to be either visiting or moving to the St. George area. It was recently named the fastest-growing metro area in the U.S.

"We thought it'd be a great place to get not only try out our brand but also get exposure for the brand,” he added.

Timmons and his wife are also expanding right next door with ROCTACO, a street taco-style option that brings in flavors like Argentinian steak and carne asada, which will open in about three weeks, Timmons said.

The COVID-19 pandemic may have played a role in the growing popularity of the pie shop due to the need for food options that were not meant to share. Having individual pies allowed for customers to still order while not having multiple people touch the same product.

“We thought it would be great to let everybody have their own flavor choice and so if you come here with your family, everybody gets their own pie and everybody can have something like, a kid can have an apple and somebody else can have lime," he said.

Flake Pie Co. was worth the visit with reasonably priced items and a variety of flavors, including sweet and savory. Its location on St. George Boulevard makes it a central location and easy to get to.

To learn more about Flake Pie Co. Visit www.flakepie.com.

Elle Cabrera covers breaking news and topics. Please help us to continue producing this content at thespectrum.com/subscribe.

ARKANSAS STATE
