ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens trade down for value in latest 7-round mock draft

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ExD9g_0fCe6jIi00

The Baltimore Ravens will have plenty of opportunities to add talent to their roster over 2022 NFL draft weekend. They have a plethora of picks across all three days of the festivities, and can use each of them in multiple different ways.

One possible outcome for Baltimore on the first night of the draft is to trade out of the No. 14 overall selection to get more picks and more value. There are multiple teams with two first-round selections this year, so there’s potential that the team could look to trade their one mid-first rounder for two late-first rounders, or a similar package.

Below we look at a full Ravens seven-round mock draft where Baltimore trades down in the first round to pick up more selections.

Round 1, Pick 22: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z0eU8_0fCe6jIi00
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Packers receive: No. 14, No. 76

Ravens receive: No. 22, No. 28, No. 171

The Ravens move back from No. 14 and pick up two first rounders and a fifth round selection in the process, also giving up a third rounder. At No. 22, Baltimore selects Booth, who shows excellent ball skills and is a fiery competitor. He would give the Ravens a “big three” at cornerback again with the likes of Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters.

Round 1, Pick 28: David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wn89C_0fCe6jIi00
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ojabo was widely considered to be a strong option for Baltimore at No. 14 before he tore his achilles at his pro day. Now with an unclear timetable for getting back on the field, Ojabo could slip to the end of the first round or even fall into the second. Adding a contributor who’s ready to play off the bat in Booth gives the Ravens an opportunity to swing on upside with a high pick.

Round 2, Pick 45: George Pickens, WR, Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=072qXF_0fCe6jIi00
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Pickens is a 6-foot-3 wideout that excels in route running and making spectacular catches. He would be a nice compliment to Marquise Brown and Rashod Bateman in the Ravens’ wide receiver room, and if he adds a bit to his frame could become an all-around complete wide receiver at multiple levels.

Round 3, Pick 100: Kellen Diesch, OT, Arizona State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BXrFu_0fCe6jIi00
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Diesch is an extremely athletic offensive tackle who excels at getting to the second level and using his fluidity in his pass sets to his advantage. He isn’t the strongest player, but would be solid tackle depth and insurance for Baltimore’s All-Pro offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley.

Round 4, Pick 110: Neil Farrell Jr., DL, LSU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UbOw9_0fCe6jIi00
(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Farrell saw his first year of consistent snaps in 2021 and delivered in a big way. He’s very athletic, and uses that athleticism to beat offensive linemen with a quick first step. While has a ways to go to become a better run defender, learning from the likes of Calais Campbell, Michael Pierce and others would be a huge benefit for him.

Round 4: Pick 119: Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pDdKf_0fCe6jIi00
(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Baltimore has favored taking players from Alabama, and Jobe could be the next in line for that honor. With fellow Crimson Tide alum and cornerback Anthony Averett departing from the Ravens during the 2022 offseason, Jobe would add solid depth to Baltimore’s cornerback room.

Round 4, Pick 128: Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33AWRT_0fCe6jIi00
Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Wydermyer is a great receiving threat from the tight end position. Standing at 6-foot-4, he uses his extremely large catch radius to pluck the football out of the air and give quarterbacks a huge window to throw into. He needs a bit of work as a run blocker, but he shows effort in that department, so that aspect of his game can improve with time.

Round 4, Pick 139: ZaQuandre White, RB, South Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jO8iD_0fCe6jIi00
Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

White is an extremely shifty back that can make defenders miss with ease. He is also an effective receiver out of the backfield, being able to also line up in the slot or out wide. He also offers solid power and balance, showing throughout his college career that he has the potential to be the complete package at the NFL level.

Round 4, Pick 141: Amaré Barno, EDGE, Virginia Tech

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lnzoj_0fCe6jIi00
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Barno put on a show at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, running the fastest 40-yard dash time for a defensive lineman since 2003 with a 4.36. He has plenty of appeal as a developmental edge rusher, and still has much to learn since he just recently started playing the position. However, he can still give a team solid pass rushing reps early in his career.

Round 5, Pick 171: Jesse Luketa, LB, Penn State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vEUgU_0fCe6jIi00
(AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Luketa profiles as a hybrid between edge rusher and inside linebacker, giving him tremendous positional versatility. He has a tireless motor, and is impactful when he can showcase his hand power. He has the potential to develop into a very solid defender at the next level if he’s able to refine his skillset.

Round 5, Pick 196: Luke Wattenberg, C, Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k9Xou_0fCe6jIi00
(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

The Ravens saw their now-former starting center depart for the Carolina Panthers in Bradley Bozeman. While they still have players such as Patrick Mekari and Trystan Colon on the roster, Baltimore could also opt to select a rookie from the 2022 class to provide them with more depth. Wattenberg is an all-around player, as he’s solid in both run blocking and pass protection.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

There’s 1 NFL Team Getting Linked To Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick remains a free agent, but the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback continues to be linked to potential teams. This weekend, there’s one team getting mentioned the most. NFL insider Josina Anderson is floating the Carolina Panthers as a potential destination for the veteran NFL quarterback. “I remember...
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Cut Notable Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

Boykin was a third-round pick by the Ravens in the 2019 NFL Draft. The former Notre Dame star started 24 games in his first two seasons, totaling 32 catches for 464 yards and seven touchdowns. His role diminished last season, though. He appeared in just eight games, didn’t make a...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Released Defensive Player On Sunday

The reigning Super Bowl champs said farewell to a member of their defensive backfield this weekend. After re-signing linebacker Travin Howard, the Rams also parted ways with cornerback Kareem Orr. Orr had signed a future contract with the team back in February. But, now it appears his NFL future lies...
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick’s Old Comment On Tom Brady Is Going Viral

Time flies in the National Football League. It’s been 22 years since the New England Patriots drafted then-Michigan Wolverines quarterback Tom Brady in the sixth round. Brady went on to play for the Patriots for 20 years, winning six Super Bowls alongside head coach Bill Belichick. Here’s what Belichick...
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Baltimore, MD
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
State
South Carolina State
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys didn’t have the most satisfying end to the 2021 season. The Cowboys, winners of the NFC East, were one-and-done in the playoffs, losing in the Wild Card round to the San Francisco 49ers. Prescott and the Cowboys have a sour taste in their...
NFL
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Popculture

Russell Wilson and Ciara Just Made a Massive Purchase

Now that Russell Wilson has been traded to the Denver Broncos, the former Seattle Seahawks player and his wife Ciara are officially making Colorado their new home. TMZ reports the "Goodies" singer and Quarterback have just plunked paid $25 million on a new Denver mansion. The single-family home sits on 5.34 acres and is just a 24-minute drive from the Empower Field at Mile High Stadium where the team plays their games. The 20,060 square foot estate has plenty of room for the power couple and their three children: Sienna, Win, and a son, Future from Ciara's previous relationship with rapper Future.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Draft Picks#American Football#Cb#Clemson Packers
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
The Spun

Charles Woodson Names NFL’s Best Running Back Ever

Throughout his Hall of Fame NFL career, Charles Woodson played against a plethora of elite running backs. But one man that he never had the chance to face is Woodson’s pick for the best to ever play the position. On Friday night, the Pro Football Hall of Fame posted a fill-in-the-blank tweet asking followers who the best running back of all-time is.
NFL
SB Nation

Deshaun Watson found the perfect team that doesn’t care about the allegations against him

When it comes to the 22 women accusing Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment, the Browns just don’t care. They never cared. It was secondary, an afterthought, a mild hiccup in a trade, not something that actually would have changed their minds. However, the Browns really want you to think they actually give a shit. They want you to believe that they paused, reflected on the scenario, investigated, listened to women and returned with an educated, considered decision. This, of course, is all a lie.
NFL
earnthenecklace.com

Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Buccaneers can only laugh at ridiculous Antonio Brown offer

Antonio Brown may think that he can make it through a full season without making any mistake off the field, but the Buccaneers know better. Antonio Brown is not going to play another snap in the NFL. He may still be a very talented receiver with a phenomenal ability to run routes and make plays after the catch, but the baggage is too much for any team, especially the Buccaneers, to worry about.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Melissa Stark On Sunday Night Football: NFL World Reacts

NBC’s Sunday Night Football will have a new sideline reporter for the 2022 season. Longtime sideline reporter Michelle Tafoya officially left the sports reporting game following the 2021 season. Tafoya is now pursuing a career in the political field. That leaves NBC with a hole in its sideline reporting...
POST, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

98K+
Followers
145K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy