Ravens trade down for value in latest 7-round mock draft

The Baltimore Ravens will have plenty of opportunities to add talent to their roster over 2022 NFL draft weekend. They have a plethora of picks across all three days of the festivities, and can use each of them in multiple different ways.

One possible outcome for Baltimore on the first night of the draft is to trade out of the No. 14 overall selection to get more picks and more value. There are multiple teams with two first-round selections this year, so there’s potential that the team could look to trade their one mid-first rounder for two late-first rounders, or a similar package.

Below we look at a full Ravens seven-round mock draft where Baltimore trades down in the first round to pick up more selections.

Round 1, Pick 22: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Packers receive: No. 14, No. 76

Ravens receive: No. 22, No. 28, No. 171

The Ravens move back from No. 14 and pick up two first rounders and a fifth round selection in the process, also giving up a third rounder. At No. 22, Baltimore selects Booth, who shows excellent ball skills and is a fiery competitor. He would give the Ravens a “big three” at cornerback again with the likes of Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters.

Round 1, Pick 28: David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ojabo was widely considered to be a strong option for Baltimore at No. 14 before he tore his achilles at his pro day. Now with an unclear timetable for getting back on the field, Ojabo could slip to the end of the first round or even fall into the second. Adding a contributor who’s ready to play off the bat in Booth gives the Ravens an opportunity to swing on upside with a high pick.

Round 2, Pick 45: George Pickens, WR, Georgia

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Pickens is a 6-foot-3 wideout that excels in route running and making spectacular catches. He would be a nice compliment to Marquise Brown and Rashod Bateman in the Ravens’ wide receiver room, and if he adds a bit to his frame could become an all-around complete wide receiver at multiple levels.

Round 3, Pick 100: Kellen Diesch, OT, Arizona State

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Diesch is an extremely athletic offensive tackle who excels at getting to the second level and using his fluidity in his pass sets to his advantage. He isn’t the strongest player, but would be solid tackle depth and insurance for Baltimore’s All-Pro offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley.

Round 4, Pick 110: Neil Farrell Jr., DL, LSU

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Farrell saw his first year of consistent snaps in 2021 and delivered in a big way. He’s very athletic, and uses that athleticism to beat offensive linemen with a quick first step. While has a ways to go to become a better run defender, learning from the likes of Calais Campbell, Michael Pierce and others would be a huge benefit for him.

Round 4: Pick 119: Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Baltimore has favored taking players from Alabama, and Jobe could be the next in line for that honor. With fellow Crimson Tide alum and cornerback Anthony Averett departing from the Ravens during the 2022 offseason, Jobe would add solid depth to Baltimore’s cornerback room.

Round 4, Pick 128: Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Wydermyer is a great receiving threat from the tight end position. Standing at 6-foot-4, he uses his extremely large catch radius to pluck the football out of the air and give quarterbacks a huge window to throw into. He needs a bit of work as a run blocker, but he shows effort in that department, so that aspect of his game can improve with time.

Round 4, Pick 139: ZaQuandre White, RB, South Carolina

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

White is an extremely shifty back that can make defenders miss with ease. He is also an effective receiver out of the backfield, being able to also line up in the slot or out wide. He also offers solid power and balance, showing throughout his college career that he has the potential to be the complete package at the NFL level.

Round 4, Pick 141: Amaré Barno, EDGE, Virginia Tech

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Barno put on a show at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, running the fastest 40-yard dash time for a defensive lineman since 2003 with a 4.36. He has plenty of appeal as a developmental edge rusher, and still has much to learn since he just recently started playing the position. However, he can still give a team solid pass rushing reps early in his career.

Round 5, Pick 171: Jesse Luketa, LB, Penn State

(AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Luketa profiles as a hybrid between edge rusher and inside linebacker, giving him tremendous positional versatility. He has a tireless motor, and is impactful when he can showcase his hand power. He has the potential to develop into a very solid defender at the next level if he’s able to refine his skillset.

Round 5, Pick 196: Luke Wattenberg, C, Washington

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

The Ravens saw their now-former starting center depart for the Carolina Panthers in Bradley Bozeman. While they still have players such as Patrick Mekari and Trystan Colon on the roster, Baltimore could also opt to select a rookie from the 2022 class to provide them with more depth. Wattenberg is an all-around player, as he’s solid in both run blocking and pass protection.