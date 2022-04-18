ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Burbank Cultural Arts Presents “Virtually Burbanksy: The Art Of The Box” Online

By Lisa Paredes
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Burbank Cultural Arts Commission presents Virtually Burbanksy: The Art of the Box in an online forum for members of the Burbank community on Wednesday evening, April 20. As part of Burbank’s Art, Culture and Creativity month of April, as proclaimed by the Burbank City Council and Mayor Jess Talamantes, Virtually...

