Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow
 1 day ago
The Atlanta Braves (5-6) and Los Angeles Dodgers (7-2) meet in a Monday night game at Dodger Stadium. The opening of the 3-game set is scheduled for a 10:10 p.m. ET first pitch. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Braves vs. Dodgers odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: First meeting. The Braves lost 4 of 6 to the Dodgers in the 2021 regular season, but then flipped that same tally against L.A. in the NL Championship Series.

Atlanta is continuing a 7-game West Coast swing which opened with a 4-game split in San Diego. Braves pitching was touched up for 12 runs in their opener against the Padres, but the defending World Series champions have allowed just 6 runs in 3 games since.

The Dodgers are continuing a home stand that opened with a 4-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds. Los Angeles pitchers allowed just 6 runs in that sweep, and the Dodgers own a tidy 1.33 ERA (and 10.3 K/9) in winning 6 straight games.

Braves at Dodgers: Projected starters

RHP Huascar Ynoa vs. LHP Clayton Kershaw

Ynoa (0-1, 15.00 ERA) is lined up for his second start. He has a 3.00 WHIP, 6.0 BB/9, and 12.0 K/9 in 3 IP.

  • Logged a 4.05 ERA in 91 IP last season.
  • Coughed up 5R on 7H and 2 BB against the Washington Nationals last Monday.

Kershaw (1-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his second start. He has a 0.00 WHIP, 0.0 BB/9, and 16.7 K/9 through 7 IP.

  • Got 19 swinging strikes and punched out 13 batters in his 7-inning season debut Wednesday at Minnesota (and was pulled after 7 perfect innings).
  • Posted a 3.09 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, and 11.7 K/9 in home games last season.
  • Current Braves batters own an aggregate .686 OPS against him.

Braves at Dodgers odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 12:49 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Braves +175 (bet $100 to win $175) | Dodgers -220 (bet $220 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Braves +1.5 (-120) | Dodgers -1.5 (+100)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 8.5 (O: +100 | U: -125)

Braves at Dodgers picks and predictions

Prediction

Dodgers 4, Braves 3

The Atlanta offense has underperformed its quality of contact by quite a bit so far. That means there is some positive regression due for the visiting nine.

Ynoa’s 2021 numbers show a move forward can be made, and he does well to handle lefty bats (.662 OPS allowed in 2021), which will be a key on Monday.

The Braves are a “lean” here, but the heavy house edge is eating into potential value. The line has been trending toward Kershaw and the Dodgers, however it is worth a watch leading up to the late start. An Atlanta +185 play is a solid trigger line.

BACK THE BRAVES +1.5 (-120).

A lean on the Under is here in principle. But PASS on a Under 8.5 tagged at more than -115.

Related
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Highlights: Freddie Freeman & Cody Bellinger Homer, Trea Turner’s 3-RBI Double Vs. Braves

The Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to seven games with a series-opening victory against the Atlanta Braves, but the story of the night was Freddie Freeman. Entering the game Freeman was still looking for his first home run in a Dodgers uniform. As he stepped up to the plate against his former club, it didn’t take long for the Southern California native to change that.
numberfire.com

Alec Bohm back at third base for Phillies Monday

The Philadelphia Phillies will start Alec Bohm at third base for Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Bohm will start at third base and bat sixth against the Rockies while Johan Camargo takes a seat. Our models project Bohm, who has a $3,200 salary on FanDuel, to score 12.3 fantasy...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fried, Jansen mow down Dodgers as Braves stop LA streak, 3-1

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Max Fried looked right at home and Kenley Jansen was up to his old tricks on the Dodger Stadium mound. Fried opened with five perfect innings and Jansen closed for a save against his former team Tuesday night as the duo pitched the Atlanta Braves to a 3-1 victory over Los Angeles that snapped the Dodgers' seven-game winning streak.
Huascar Ynoa
dodgerblue.com

Los Angeles Dodgers Bobbleheads Schedule For 2022 Season

Los Angeles Dodgers bobbleheads on the giveaway schedule at Dodger Stadium for the 2022 regular season feature a blend of franchise legends such as Maury Wills and Kirk Gibson, and current players Mookie Betts, Max Muncy and Will Smith, among others. All told, there are 14 bobblehead giveaways on the...
numberfire.com

Will Smith sitting for Dodgers against Atlanta

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves. Austin Barnes is starting at catcher over Smith and hitting eighth. numberFire’s models project Barnes for 7.7 FanDuel points on Tuesday, and he has a $2,000 salary....
Yardbarker

Tommy Pham offers to fight Luke Voit after slide injures catcher

The Cincinnati Reds are very unhappy with Luke Voit, and Tommy Pham wants to settle the score with a fight. Voit became public enemy No.1 on Tuesday night when he collided hard at home plate with Tyler Stephenson and left the Reds catcher with a concussion. Umpires decided it wasn't a dirty slide, even though the play left Stephenson lying on the ground and led to him leaving the game.
FOX Sports

Dodgers and Braves meet in series rubber match

LINE: Dodgers -135, Braves +114; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series. Los Angeles is 8-3 overall and 5-1 in home games. The Dodgers have a 6-1 record in games when they record...
NESN

Braves OF Ronald Acuna Jr. to Begin Rehab Assignment

The Atlanta Braves announced on their official Twitter that Ronald Acuna Jr. would start a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A affiliate Gwinnett Stripers. Acuna’s 2021 season ended when he suffered a complete tear of his ACL on July 10. The 24-year-old underwent surgery shortly after the injury occurred and has a tentative return date of May 6. In 2021, Acuna had 84 hits in 297 at-bats for 52 RBI, 24 home runs, and 72 runs. He hit .283, with a .394 OBP, and a .990 OPS.
