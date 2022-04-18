ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Tyrese Hunter enters transfer portal

Iowa State Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter putting together one of the most impressive seasons for a freshman in Iowa State history, Tyrese Hunter is entering the transfer portal. The Big 12 Freshman of the Year announced his decision via his Twitter Monday, thanking Iowa State fans and coaches for their...

www.iowastatedaily.com

