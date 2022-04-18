ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, IN

Delaware County commissioners now require residential contractors to carry $1M in insurance

By David Penticuff, Muncie Star Press
The Star Press
The Star Press
 1 day ago

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Delaware County commissioners on Monday approved changes in permits for construction contractors working within the county.

The changes will mean residential contractors will have to register and be bonded as already required for commercial contractors. The minimum bond for a residential contract is $5,000, according to Marta Moody, director of the Delaware-Muncie Metropolitan Plan Commission . The minimum bond for a commercial building contractor is $20,000.

Additionally, residential contractors will be required to carry up to $1 million in liability insurance, which is the amount already required of commercial contractors.

Moody said changes also include a permit for temporary on-site contractor offices. Cost of the permit for the construction office trailers is $100.

Commissioners also approved updates to the county zone maps, outlining current zoning for land parcels throughout the county.

In other business, commissioners heard Lynn A. Witty, a physician who is working as a consultant for the county regarding mental health issues, invite the public to a free screening of a documentary about overcoming addiction.

"The Addict's Wake" will be presented at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at Pruis Hall on the campus of Ball State University.

Witty said the documentary was filmed in southern Indiana and its producer and director will be on hand to answer questions. The film is a winner of the Best Film category at the 2022 Hoosier Film Festival.

Free parking will be available at the campus parking garage behind Pruis Hall.

David Penticuff is the local government reporter at the Star Press.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Delaware County commissioners now require residential contractors to carry $1M in insurance

