Loganville, GA

Child found dead after home fire, teen brother charged

 2 days ago

LOGANVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia teenager has been charged with malice murder and felony murder after his 10-year-old sister was found dead following a fire in their family’s home, investigators said.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported two adults and five children had been living in the one-story home that caught fire early Sunday in Loganville, east of Atlanta. Investigators said the fire might have been set intentionally.

Gwinnett County police are investigating the girl’s death as a homicide. Her 15-year-old brother was taken into custody Sunday afternoon, hours after the fire.

Police did not immediately release the teenager’s name but said he is charged with malice murder and felony murder.

WSB-TV reported it was not immediately clear whether the 10-year-old girl died in the fire or before the fire was set.

One adult and four children were home when the fire started. Investigators originally searched for both the 10-year-old and the 15-year-old in the burned house. They said the girl’s body was found in a room without window access. They did not immediately release her name. The teenager was found later at another house.

Two pet dogs survived the fire, but two cats died.

Officials said a family member told investigators that smoke alarms were installed but did not activate.

