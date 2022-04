Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford is back for a sixth year of college football in 2022, and he knows there will be jokes made about his age. It is a rarity to have a quarterback back in a program for a sixth year, even as the NCAA has given every student-athlete a free year of eligibility as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic that ravaged the sports calendar in 2020. But Clifford was determined to come back for one more season at Penn State to take care of some unfinished business. Clifford is also coming back with a second year with...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO