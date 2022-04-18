ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

Man dies after fight in north Mississippi; 1 person charged

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A man died during the weekend after a fight at a north Mississippi restaurant, authorities said.

News outlets reported that officers responded to a call early Saturday about an assault at Steele’s Dive in Tupelo.

Tupelo Police Maj. Chuck McDougald said officers found emergency medical responders treating Leonard “K.C.” Cooper, 31, of Fulton.

Cooper was taken to the emergency room at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, then transferred to Region One Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said Cooper died Saturday night at the hospital in Memphis. His body was being taken to the Mississippi crime lab in Pearl for an autopsy.

McDougald said a person was taken into custody Saturday and initially was charged with aggravated assault. WTVA-TV reported Cooper died a short time later. Police did not immediately release the name of the person charged.

McDougald told the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that detectives would confer with the district attorney’s office about the possibility of charging the person with homicide.

Comments / 0

Related
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman arrested after she allegedly waited after softball game to punch umpire in face

A Mississippi softball umpire posted a picture of her bruised face on Facebook after she was punched by a mother in the parking lot of a softball complex Saturday. Kristi Moore is recovering after the confrontation with Kiara Thomas, who was reportedly waiting to ambush Moore after Moore finished umpiring a 12-year-old softball game at the Laurel Sportsplex.
LAUREL, MS
WREG

Report: Young Dolph murder suspect attacked at 201 Poplar

Correction to an earlier version of this story: Johnson and Smith pleaded not guilty in February. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the suspects charged in connection with Young Dolph’s murder, Justin Johnson, was involved in an incident in jail Friday, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. TMZ reported Johnson, also known as Straight Drop, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Tupelo, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Pearl, MS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Tupelo, MS
City
Fulton, MS
WREG

FedEx driver robbed, kidnapped while on delivery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An arrest has been made in the kidnapping and robbery of a FedEx driver. DeAngelo Smith was arrested Tuesday after authorities found him hiding in an attic. The incident happened back in November in Southeast Memphis off of Germantown Road. The FedEx driver says he delivered a package to Smith on Eggleston […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man convicted of raping, impregnating 11-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been convicted of raping a young girl, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich. In October of 2016, a Memphis mother reported to police that Gregory Hickman, 29, raped her 11-year-old daughter, according to crime documents. The mother testified in court that she noticed her daughter’s stomach […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carolyn Green
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman injures police dog after ingesting drugs during foot chase, sheriff says

A Mississippi woman has been arrested after she reportedly injured a K-9 officer as she fled from police, all the while actively ingesting drugs. On Thursday, Harrison County deputies say Brandy Bazor, 38, failed to stop for deputies during a traffic stop. She and another passenger fled in a 2003 Ford Taurus. According to deputies, the passenger, Alexis Preston, exited the vehicle and then fled on foot. Preston was apprehended by the K-9 officer.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi mother arrested, accused of aiding son, two other teens in deadly shooting

A Mississippi mother has been arrested and accused of aiding her teenage son and two other teenagers in the murder of another teen at a rural Mississippi apartment complex. Ackerman police say that Jessica McDonald transported her son, Cordarius Brown, 16, Muleyah Yeates, 16, and Detravion Ball, 14, to and from the scene of a March 27 fatal shooting at Millwood Apartments in Ackerman.
ACKERMAN, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Mississippi#Ap#Steele S Dive#Region One Medical Center#Wtva Tv
Magnolia State Live

Fight results in granddaughter shooting grandparent and then her boyfriend, Mississippi police report

Following a domestic incident on South Street in Vicksburg early Monday afternoon, two people were shot and one suspect is in custody. A statement from Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said the shooting took place following a domestic altercation between a grandparent and granddaughter. A fight ensued, the granddaughter shot her grandparent and then shot her boyfriend, Jones said.
VICKSBURG, MS
WTOK-TV

Mississippi woman accused of shooting husband multiple times, killing him

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – An Okolona, Mississippi woman is accused of shooting and killing her husband. Christine Porter, 39, is expected to be charged with first-degree murder. Assistant Chief Sherrie Hardin says Porter called 911 to report a disturbance at her home. A short time later, Porter showed up...
OKOLONA, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGAL

Pennsylvania State Police asking for help to identify bikers

Pennsylvania State Police in Adams County are trying to identify a group of bikers. Police said their request is connected to a pursuit that happened on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. They said the pursuit started on Baltimore Pike in Mount Joy Township. Police released three pictures, showing four different people....
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WREG

Mom’s boyfriend sentenced to 80 more years for toddler’s murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Whitehaven man convicted for beating his girlfriend’s toddler to death was sentenced Friday to an additional 80 years in prison, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich. According to trial testimony, on July 13, 2015, Hite called first responders to a apartment in Whitehaven and told them he found Deandre Davis […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

‘Why did you shoot him:’ Man admits to killing victim

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Quintinus Paige is facing second-degree murder charges after admitting to shooting a man in the head in a Hickory Hill apartment. Police responded to a shots fired call on April 4 around 11 p.m. and found a man, Darrius Vance, unresponsive on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. He […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

858K+
Followers
418K+
Post
389M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy