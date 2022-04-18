ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Meetup Locations Added to April Community Day in Pokemon GO

By Sarah Bergin
 2 days ago
Here are the meetup locations throughout the Asia-Pacific region that were added to Pokemon GO's April Community...

How to Evolve Stufful in Pokemon GO

Trainers are wondering how to evolve Stufful in Pokemon GO. Stufful is making its debut on April Community Day 2022. There will also be a chance to collect a Shiny version. Stufful is known as the Flailing Pokemon, and is also light and small. It could easily be a new fan-favorite in the game, due to its appearance. They will be appearing throughout the April Community Day event from 2:00-5:00 p.m. local time. Once you get a Stufful, how do you evolve it? We have the answer.
CNET

Pokemon Go April Events: Tapu Bulu, New Spotlight Hours and More

April is almost here, and it's shaping up to be another busy month for Pokemon Go players. The mobile game is holding a variety of activities over the next few weeks, including the debut of more new Alola Pokemon, an April Fools' Day event and the return of Sustainability Week. Here are all the biggest events happening in Pokemon Go next month.
#Pokemon Go#Meetup#Pok Mon Go#Rizal Park#Taiwan#Video Game#Pokestops
New Explosive Lobber Hop-Up Heading to Apex in Season 13, According to Leaks

A new Hop-Up was leaked back in January. Now it seems that the Explosive Lobber could be making an appearance in Apex Legends Season 13. Apex Legends Season 13 is looming ever closer, with the new season expecting to hit servers in early May. But, in the run-up to its launch, a number of new features and content has already been seemingly leaked - including possible new Legend Newcastle.
VIDEO GAMES
