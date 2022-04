Carl "Tennessee" Dillard, 79, resident of Potts Camp, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Saturday , March 12, 2022 at his residence. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Dillard will be at 2 PM Tuesday, March 15 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with Bro. John Gatewood officiating. Burial will follow in Ingomar Cemetery.

NEW ALBANY, MS ・ 27 DAYS AGO