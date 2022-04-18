ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Medical Monday: Observing Autism Awareness Month

abc12.com
 1 day ago

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - April is National Autism Awareness month, a time to increase understanding and...

www.abc12.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefreshtoast.com

This Behavior Can Be An Early Sign Of Dementia

Dementia is a cluster of conditions that affect older adults, with risks increasing as people age. Researchers now say this is a sign you may develop it. Dementia is a common concern for people over the age of 65. The condition, which is often confused with the normal symptoms of aging, affects 2 out of every 100 adults. Now, a new study has found a link between the condition and excessive naps.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Health
Flint, MI
Health
City
Flint, MI
WAFB

Health conditions linked to Dementia

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- There’s a lot of problems that can arise alongside depression, including anxiety and low self-esteem. But there are also some conditions that depression can cause later in life. Ivanhoe has details on a new study that is linking depression with dementia. Low self-esteem, loss...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Adult ADHD and Women

ADHD is under-identified and under-treated in girls and women. Recent reviews indicate that ADHD is equally prevalent among males and females, and equally impairing. Women with ADHD may also experience anxiety or depression, which are more likely to be identified and treated. Existing treatments for ADHD can be helpful when...
MENTAL HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Prescriptions of anti-anxiety medication have risen sharply – study

Researchers examined prescribing data from 176 GP surgeries in the UK. Prescriptions of anti-anxiety medication have risen “sharply” in recent years, a new study suggests. There has also been a “substantial” increase in the prescription of antidepressants to combat anxiety in adults under the age of 25, researchers found.
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

What Mental Illness Is Similar to Dementia? Can It Be Bipolar?

Considering dementia, one might think of it as a mental illness because of its effects on the brain; however, there are a few major differences among dementia and other mental illnesses that must be clearly and carefully noted to make an accurate diagnosis. Although dementia affects brain function and mental...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autism Spectrum Disorder#Cdc#U S#Wjrt
Jennifer March, MS

Understanding the Signs and Symptoms of PTSD

Deconstructing the parts of PTSD and what a traumatic event is. Disclaimer:Although I have personal and professional experience in the mental health field, I am not a licensed mental health professional. The information contained in this article is meant for educational and entertainment purposes only. The contents of this article are not meant to diagnose, treat or cure any disorder.
Klein ISD

Autism Awareness Shirt

Show your support for autism awareness by coloring KCHS blue this April! Purchase an Autism Awareness t-shirt through school cash online during the week of March 21st – March 25th.
ADVOCACY
KETV.com

Installation goes up at Millwork Commons as part of Autism Awareness Month

OMAHA, Neb. — Autism Awareness Month takes place each April, and this year a first-of-its-kind festival is happening in Omaha to mark the occasion. It includes an installation that has already made appearances in major cities around the world. Sean Ahlquist is the creator of the installation, called Orchids...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
WBKO

National Kidney Awareness Month

The latest news and weather. BGPD arrested two individuals following three robberies in a week. BGPD are looking for two suspects following a robbery at cash express. Business owner talks hardships of reconstruction months after tornadoes. Updated: 12 hours ago. Business owner discusses hardships of reconstruction months after tornadoes.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
News On 6

Teen Mental Health Diagnoses On The Rise Due To Pandemic

New estimates show that one in five adolescents and teens now have a diagnosed mental health disorder. The pandemic has caused that number to jump even higher. In a new survey, more than a quarter of parents say their adolescent has seen a mental health specialist. Dr. Gary Freed, a...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Treatment of Children’s Insomnia with Hypnosis

Insomnia can cause difficulties with falling asleep, frequent awakenings during the night, and waking up too early in the morning. Potential triggers of insomnia include drinking caffeinated beverages, exercising or using electronics close to bedtime, or sleeping with pets. Imagery that can help with insomnia includes imagining falling asleep in...
KIDS
MedicalXpress

Maladaptive daydreaming may be a better diagnosis for some than ADHD

Maladaptive daydreaming (MD) may be a better diagnosis for some people than ADHD, according to a new study by Ben-Gurion University of the Negev researchers, in collaboration with the University of Haifa. MD is a condition whereby people slip into involved highly detailed and realistic daydreams that can last hours at the cost of normal functioning. It has not yet been recognized as a formal psychiatric syndrome. However, Dr. Nirit Soffer-Dudek of the Consciousness and Psychopathology Laboratory in the Department of Psychology at BGU is one of the foremost experts on the condition and is hoping to get MD added to the next edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM VI), by promoting rigorous research on the subject.
MENTAL HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Alcoholism cure disulfiram may also help patients with anxiety

TOKYO, Japan — A drug which treats chronic alcoholism may find a new role helping patients overcome anxiety, a new study reveals. Researchers at the Tokyo University of Science say disulfiram, an FDA-approved alcoholism treatment, also has the ability to reduce anxiety levels in mice. The team is hopeful this will soon allow doctors to repurpose the drug for older adults dealing with anxiety and insomnia.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy