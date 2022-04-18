ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Wants A Pair Of Brand New 1990 And 1994 Corvette ZR1s Still Wrapped In Plastics?

Carscoops
 1 day ago

A pair of extraordinarily low-mileage C4 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 models are currently up for grabs. Both would be equally fitting for a museum, a pristine garage, or would serve as very entertaining cars to drive on the street. Both of these Corvette ZR1s have been listed through Fusion Motor...

www.carscoops.com

CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Pulls The Plug On Corvette Z06

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is an icon that has been with us since 1963, but its time in the sun is now coming to an end. Despite spending a fortune on its engine and tuning the chassis to keep up with the demands of the Nurburgring, General Motors has made the call to kill the Z06 before legislation does. GM has realized that the future of mobility is electric, and allowing the Z06 to be released to the public would "send the wrong message." The shocking news comes from a statement in which GM's Senior Vice President of engine development, Dr. Ian Michael Joshing says, "We set out to evolve the Z06's engine from the one used in the C8.R Corvette race car. At the time, we thought it would be possible to reduce emissions, but the pursuit of the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 has proven too great an endeavor for Detroit's finest engineers." He goes on to say that while it would meet current legislative targets, incoming rule changes for 2024 would mean the Z06 would be extremely shortlived.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Watch This Corvette Z06 Reach Over 240 MPH In One Mile

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is the pinnacle of the iconic sports car now that it employs a flat-plane crankshaft V8 positioned at the center of the chassis. This is a highly sought-after product but due to supply constraints, it has been a challenging piece of machinery for enthusiasts to get their hands on.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Listen To The Corvette Z06 Fire Up And Flatten Eardrums

The Chevrolet Corvette is an all-American sports car and has a loyal army of fans that follow all the latest developments. So when the 2023 Corvette Z06 Dealer Tour recently visited Stingray Chevrolet in Plant City, a large crowd of people flocked to the scene where a brand new 2023 C8 Corvette Z06 was doing a few laps around the parking lot and letting its glorious V8 engine roar. In this YouTube video posted by Corvette: Sales, News & Lifestyle, we get to share in the glory that is the new Z06 and enjoy the goosebumps that accompany every blip of the gas pedal.
PLANT CITY, FL
MotorAuthority

Ferrari 296 GTB may spawn convertible on April 19

Ferrari on Wednesday posted a teaser shot of what appears to be the new 296 GTB supercar on social media, and said a surprise is coming on April 19. The teaser shows the beltline of the car and the top of the rear fender, but the roof is noticeably missing, suggesting we're looking at a planned convertible version that may be called a 296 GTS, or perhaps a 296 Spider.
CARS
gmauthority.com

First Production 2023 Corvette Z06 Convertible Sells For $1 Mil

Lightning struck twice last week as Chevrolet dealer and NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick placed the winning $1 million bid for the first production 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 convertible at Barrett-Jackson’s Palm Beach auction. The convertible version of the top-performing Corvette Z06 will make the perfect bookend for the first production C8 Corvette Z06 coupe that Hendrick won at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale sale in January, sealing rights to the car with a $3.6 million bid. The proceeds for both cars went to charity, with the $1 million Z06 convertible’s sale benefitting the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Finally Reveals Chevy Silverado Convertible

General Motors unveiled the fully refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 last September, and now, The General is once again upgrading the iconic pickup with the addition of the all-new Chevy Silverado Convertible. The Chevy Silverado Convertible is framed as offering the same utility and practicality as the standard pickup truck,...
CARS
CNET

The Coolest Car at the New York Auto Show Was a 36-Year-Old Citroën

The best cars at the 2022 New York Auto Show this week weren't brand-new EVs, large luxury SUVs or modern sports cars -- the only cars that really got me excited were all over 20 years old. Tucked away between Subaru and Chevy's massive booths was a collaborative display from the folks at Radwood and the Saratoga Automobile Museum, and one of the Rad-era vehicles stopped me in my tracks and dropped my jaw. It's not often I come across a car that I've never seen in person before, but this was one on my bucket list: a 1986 Citroën BX 4TC.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Launches 2023 Chevy Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle

General Motors has unveiled the first-ever pursuit-rated Chevy Silverado pickup truck. The new 2023 Chevy Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV) is “designed for high speeds and dynamic capability with the added comfort and ample storage capacity needed for an everyday patrol vehicle.”. “Our 25 years of engineering Tahoe police...
CARS
Motorious

1954 Chevrolet Corvette Concept Car Uncovered

This car is a true piece of history. We've all seen pretty crazy Corvettes on the roster of custom/modified Chevy roadsters built by some of the biggest names in automotive history. While some shops have made a great living based on restoring classic Corvettes alone, others have taken it upon themselves to work with just a small team of close friends. Many different 'Vettes have been transformed into one crazy creation or another, but we doubt you've ever seen a car like this before. Along with its striking looks and rich history, this vehicle looked precisely how you see it today from the factory. This is a one-of-a-kind concept car that boasts many features not even offered with the Corvette until many later generations.
CARS
Motorious

2019 Corvette ZR1 Wanders Into Supercar Territory

This American sports car is rare, beautiful, and fast!. To many, the seventh-generation Corvette is the most remarkable creation of the automotive manufacturing industry in decades. It all started with the C5, whose massive LS1 V8 engine gave the car a ton of performance with a smooth design, keeping the Vette in the spotlight for years. Next, the C6 refined the creative design and boasted an even better V8 under the hood, which made it faster than anything else on the road. Finally, in 2014, the C7 debuted with an insane powerhouse that sat just behind the front axle, making it a mid-engine American sports car and a futuristic fascia that would set a precedent for nearly every other Chevy model following its release. While these cars may seem pretty abundant, we doubt you've ever seen something like this car driving around your neighborhood.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Another 2024 Ford Mustang Image Has Leaked, Potentially Shows Off GT

Just yesterday, Ford Authority shared a photo of the 2024 Ford Mustang front end completely uncovered, which gave us our very first look at the next-generation S650 model from that angle. However, that particular model is likely a base version of the new pony car, as we can tell by the wheels and overall lack of sportiness. Now, a new leak shows off what may be the 2024 Ford Mustang GT, and it’s quite a bit more dramatic than the previously-spied car.
CARS
Fox News

The 2023 Jeep Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L are supersized SUVs

The 2023 Jeep Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L are extra-long versions of the full-size SUVs that are making their public debut at the New York International Auto Show. Both models are a foot longer overall with seven-inch longer wheelbases than the standard-length Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer that went on sale last year and. They are similar in size to the Chevrolet Silverado and Cadillac Escalade ESV and have the most passenger volume and cargo space behind the third row in the segment.
CARS
Motorious

1930 Cadillac 452 Has A Massive V16 Engine

Classic Cadillac luxury automobiles are some of the nation's most famous collector vehicles because of their flamboyant style and comfortable ride quality. These cars were made to be the pinnacle of high-class style, which was then complemented by a massive engine to complete the package. Even today, Cadillac still focuses on bringing consumers the best of both luxury and performance with models such as the CV5-T and Blackwing models. While these cars are legendary in our time, some enthusiasts enjoy looking at the history and lineage of the American luxury car lineup. This car is likely one of the best examples of how Cadillac built its brand around the engine and interior.
CARS
Motorious

1974 Porsche 914 Is An Adult Go-Kart For Enthusiasts

Could this be the ultimate fun roadster for your weekend race meet?. Porsche is a massively popular brand within the European sports car market because of its flagship racer, the 911. This low-slung, rear-engine, track-built beast was lightweight and ready to rumble with everyone else's best. Many variations sprung out of this initial design creating cars like the Boxster and Cayman, which have gained massive followings within modern car culture. However, there is one vehicle whose name has largely been left out of the popular automotive conversation. That model is the 914, which combined a unique style with a superior engine and suspension to create one of Porsche's most excellent classic cars. This particular car is looking for a new owner to tear up the track.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Low-Mileage Honda S2000 Club Racer Selling For Porsche Money

Aside from the Civic Type R, Honda's lineup of passenger vehicles is sorely lacking in exciting performance cars. This wasn't always the case. Not that long ago, the Japanese brand would be able to sell you the S2000, a no-frills roadster designed to put a smile on your face. Rumors suggest a successor is on the way but, with Honda pivoting towards electromobility, it's unlikely it will be ICE-powered.
CARS
Motor1.com

2022 Ford Ranger Diesel With 3.0-Liter V6 Makes 443 LB-FT, 247 HP

When Ford introduced the new Ranger for global markets last November, it didn't go into too many details about the powertrains. Since then, we've learned the range-topping Raptor will have two different outputs depending on region, but what about the diesels? Without further ado, the Blue Oval is now saying the most potent oil-burner will offer 247 horsepower (184 kilowatts) and 600 Newton-meters (443 pound-feet) of torque.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes's Newest Convertible Is Getting The AMG Treatment

Convertibles don't sell in massive numbers like they used to, which is why Mercedes-Benz will consolidate its once-massive drop-top lineup. At one point, Mercedes offered convertible variants of the C-Class, E-Class, and S-Class, plus the AMG GT Roadster and the convertible-only SLC and SL. We already know that the all-new Mercedes-AMG SL will effectively replace both the GT Roadster and S-Class Convertible, and for some time, reports have suggested that the C-Class and E-Class Cabriolets will merge into one model called the CLE-Class.
CARS

