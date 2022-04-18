ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Commanders tap Bellamy to replace Vermillion as head trainer

By STEPHEN WHYNO
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

The Washington Commanders hired Al Bellamy as their new head athletic trainer Monday, replacing Ryan Vermillion who was put on administrative leave in the fall because of a criminal investigation unrelated to the team.

Federal law enforcement officials, including agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, served a search warrant at the team’s practice facility and a local home in October. A Commanders spokesman declined comment when asked if Vermillion was still on leave or no longer with the organization.

Vermillion has yet to be charged. Coach Ron Rivera said recently at league meetings in Florida he and the front office were interviewing finalists for Vermillion’s replacement after piecing together the training staff for much of last season.

“It’s been a very difficult situation,” Rivera said in January. “We hired Greg Smith, who obviously worked at one point for the (NHL’s Washington) Capitals and did a great job coming in to help us, but that was a temporary thing. We brought in a couple of interns that had worked with us to help add some more bodies to it and it worked effectively. Was it ideal? No. But going forward, we will certainly have to look at that and we will, and we’ll address it.”

The Commanders addressed it by bringing in Bellamy, who spent 13 years with Washington beginning in 1988 and 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions.

“I am excited to welcome Al Bellamy back to Washington,” Rivera said upon announcing the hire. “His experience and professionalism are both traits that we were looking for when making this hire. I’m looking forward to working with Al here in Washington, and I know his knowledge and expertise will be invaluable for our players and coaches.”

Bellamy spent the past nine years as director of athletic training for Temple University athletics. He has a connection to Commanders general manager Martin Mayhew, who was a player with Washington during Bellamy’s first stint, and the two overlapped with Detroit when Mayhew was in the Lions front office.

Mayhew called Bellamy “one of the finest men I’ve had the privilege of working with in the NFL” and “one of the most well-respected men in his field.”

Bellamy is Washington’s fourth full-time trainer in four years. Longtime trainer Larry Hess, who had been with the team for 17 years, was fired at the end of the 2019 season after president Bruce Allen. Vermillion, who came with Rivera from the Carolina Panthers, was in his second season on the job.

“I’m going to hit the ground running and can’t wait to help contribute to what coach Rivera is building here in Washington,” Bellamy said.

___

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Steelers Announce New Assistant Quarterbacks Coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers have added a new coach to their coaching staff. They announced on Tuesday morning that David Corley has been named the assistant quarterbacks coach. Corley comes over from the University of Richmond, where he served as the team’s running backs coach in 2021. He’s also worked...
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
FanSided

Could the Atlanta Falcons bring back veteran receiver Mohamed Sanu?

Looking at the Atlanta Falcons roster their lack of depth at nearly every position stands out for a team that is obviously rebuilding. Despite this fact, the receiver position manages to stand out on a mess of a roster that needs help at almost every position. Your average NFL fan isn’t going to recognize the names listed on Atlanta’s depth chart.
ATLANTA, GA
Popculture

NFL Team Reportedly Has Interest in Trading for Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield is looking to be traded after the Cleveland Browns acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. And looks like a team is ready to add the former first-round pick to their roster. According to The Athletic, the Carolina Panthers are interested in trading for Mayfield, but there are other quarterbacks they are targeting. The Panthers were one of the teams in the running to add Watson but could select a QB in the NFL Draft later this month.
NFL
The Spun

Todd McShay Shocked By What He’s Hearing About NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft a little over a week away, ESPN’s Todd McShay has unveiled some new information regarding Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean. Dean has been labeled a Day 1 prospect for the majority of this draft process. However, McShay is now hearing there’s a legit chance that Dean could slide out of the first round.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Mayhew
Yardbarker

Detroit Lions Will Meet With Liberty Quarterback Malik Willis

The Detroit Lions have setup another visit with a college draft prospect at the quarterback position. After it was reported Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett was scheduled to visit Allen Park, Malik Willis will also have an opportunity to meet with the Lions front office and coaching staff. According to...
DETROIT, MI
NFL Analysis Network

This Chiefs-Seahawks Trade Sends DK Metcalf To Kansas City

The Kansas City Chiefs have made some major changes to their wide receiver room this offseason. Three of their top four wide receivers from last season have moved on this offseason to other teams. Another move could be on the horizon, with a ton of trade rumors suggesting a move with the Seattle Seahawks for DK Metcalf.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Nhl#The Washington Commanders#The Detroit Lions
Yardbarker

Report: Panthers Linebacker Arrested in Texas

Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson was arrested in Frisco, Texas last week, according to a report by Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. Per the report, Wilson had shown up to his ex-girlfriend's place drunk after receiving news that the two were breaking up. She stated that Wilson destroyed her patio and that he was threatening to kill her while holding a tire iron.
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

WR Jarvis Landry Reportedly Taking Visit Tomorrow

Jarvis Landry is set to make the next of his free agent visits on Wednesday. Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, “Five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry is visiting the Saints this week … Should be there tomorrow.”. Fowler also noted that “New Orleans has been looking for...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

New Trade Proposal Has Broncos Sending Starter to AFC Foe

In a rare showing of his cards, Denver Broncos general manager George Paton admitted last month he "always" prefers to have 10 picks heading into each year's NFL draft. He fulfilled his desire in 2021, nabbing — you guessed it! — 10 players including long-term building blocks such as cornerback Patrick Surtain II, running back Javonte Williams, guard Quinn Meinerz, and linebacker Baron Browning.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Steelers Claim Notable Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a savvy addition at the wide receiver position. Pittsburgh has claimed receiver Myles Boykin off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. This is a classic depth signing by the Steelers. Outside of Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool, they had next...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Florida takes on Detroit, seeks 12th straight win

Detroit Red Wings (30-37-10, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Florida Panthers (55-15-6, first in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Florida heads into a matchup against Detroit as winners of 11 straight games. The Panthers are 16-2-2 against Atlantic opponents. Florida averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the Eastern...
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

858K+
Followers
418K+
Post
389M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy