DETROIT — Gerrit Cole lasted a career-low 1 2/3 innings, and Clarke Schmidt combined with four relievers to pitch three-hit shutout ball and lead the New York Yankees over the Detroit Tigers 4-2 Tuesday night in a series opener.On a frigid April night in Detroit, Coleneeded 46 pitches to get two outs in the second before leaving with a 3-2 lead."I'm pretty disappointed," he said. "I was trying to be too perfect, but I still had enough in there to get the job done."Cole, who came out of the dugout to throw long toss during the second-inning delay, matched his career...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO