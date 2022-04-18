ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Guardians' Shane Bieber: Monday's game postponed

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Bieber's scheduled start Monday against the White Sox was postponed due to inclement weather, Mandy Bell of...

www.cbssports.com

ESPN

Kuhl leads Rockies over Phillies 4-1, leaves with injury

DENVER -- — Chad Kuhl pitched six scoreless innings during his home debut with the Rockies before leaving with a tight right hip flexor and right hamstring, and Charlie Blackmon hit a go-ahead home run to lead Colorado over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Monday night. Kuhl (1-0) allowed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Connor Joe: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Joe isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Phillies. Joe is in the midst of an eight-game hitting streak in which he's slashed .375/.474/.625 with a homer, a triple, three doubles, five runs, two RBI and six walks. He'll get a breather while Charlie Blackmon serves as the designated hitter with Sam Hilliard entering the lineup in center field.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott on Phillies bench Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies. Stott is taking a seat for the second time in three games. Didi Gregorius is returning to the lineup to replace Stott at shortstop and hit eighth. numberFire’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Padres' Jose Azocar starting in centerfield Monday

The San Diego Padres listed Jose Azocar as their starting centerfielder for Monday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Azocar will bat last in the rotation while taking over for Trent Grisham in centerfield as the veteran catches a breather. The rookie is batting .500 through his 4 plate appearances this...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Tampa Bay Times

Rays report: Game vs. Cubs moved to 6:30 p.m. due to weather concerns

The start time for the Rays’ game against the Cubs tonight in Chicago has been moved up to 6:30 (Tampa Bay time) due to concerns about the weather. The game was to start at 7:40, but the Cubs made the change due to a “forecast for inclement weather.” Per weather.com, there will be heavy rains in the afternoon and then again around 9, with temperatures around 50 degrees and winds in the 20-30 mph range, with stronger gusts possible.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Twins' Kyle Garlick: Homers in victory

Garlick went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer in the win over the Red Sox on Monday. Garlick opened the scoring in this one, launching a home run off Rich Hill in the top of the first inning, scoring Carlos Correa in the process. The homer was his first hit since having his contract selected by the Twins on Friday. With Alex Kirilloff (wrist) on the 10-day injured list, Garlick will pick up the occasional start in the outfield.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Chicago

White Sox vs. Guardians game postponed due to rain and snow in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — Monday night's game between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians was postponed because of bad weather.The game was called about five hours before the scheduled 6:10 p.m. first pitch after rain and snow fell most of the day and temperatures dropped into the 30s.The teams were rescheduled for a day-night doubleheader on July 12.The postponement washed out a matchup of AL Cy Young Award winners between Chicago's Dallas Keuchel and Cleveland's Shane Bieber.Bieber is scheduled to start Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series. Keuchel (1-0, 5.40 ERA) was the Cy Young winner with...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Records 10 Ks in win

Burnes (1-0) picked up the win Tuesday after he pitched seven innings, giving up two runs on four hits while striking out 10 in the Brewers' victory over the Pirates. Burnes tossed five scoreless innings before surrendering a solo homer to Daniel Vogelbach in the top of the sixth and another one to Josh VanMeter in the seventh. The 27-year-old struck out a season-high 10 batters on the way to his first victory of the 2022 campaign. After struggling a little and giving up three runs over five frames in his season debut against the Cubs on Opening Day, Burnes has pitched 14 innings, surrendering just two runs while producing 18 strikeouts and only walking one. He'll look to keep it up in his next expected start Monday against the Giants at home.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Not yet facing hitters

Washington manager Dave Martinez said Tuesday that Strasburg (thoracic outlet syndrome surgery) remains limited to throwing off a mound and hasn't advanced to facing hitters in live batting practice, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Shortly before Opening Day, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reported that Strasburg was scheduled to face hitters...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Exits after collision

Stephenson was removed from Tuesday's game against the Padres after a collision at home plate, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The 25-year-old tagged out Luke Voit in a collision at the plate during the bottom of the first inning and was unable to remain in the contest. Stephenson is likely to be evaluated for a concussion and should be considered day-to-day until more information is available. Aramis Garcia, who was serving as the designated hitter Tuesday, will take over at catcher, so the Reds have lost the designated hitter for the rest of the game.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

LEADING OFF: Ohtani on mound, White Sox and Guardians play 2

A look at what’s happening around baseball today:. Shohei Ohtani is scheduled to pitch for the Los Angeles Angels in Houston, and the two-way superstar is off to a better start at the plate than on the mound this season. Ohtani is 0-2 with a 7.56 ERA after two outings. He has 14 strikeouts, but he’s allowed seven runs and 10 hits in 8 1/3 innings.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Rockies' Daniel Bard: Picks up save

Bard earned the save, striking out one in the ninth inning in a 6-5 win Tuesday over the Phillies. Bard recorded his fifth save of the season after pitching a perfect ninth inning. He is now 5-for-6 in save chances on the season. The 36-year-old has notoriously struggled with his command throughout his year and allowed 4.9 BB/9 in 2021. This season, however, he has not yet allowed a walk while striking out seven in six innings of work. The Rockies are tied for first place and Bard is tied for the National League lead in saves.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

