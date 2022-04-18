Guardians' Shane Bieber: Monday's game postponed

Burnes (1-0) picked up the win Tuesday after he pitched seven innings, giving up two runs on four hits while striking out 10 in the Brewers' victory over the Pirates. Burnes tossed five scoreless innings before surrendering a solo homer to Daniel Vogelbach in the top of the sixth and another one to Josh VanMeter in the seventh. The 27-year-old struck out a season-high 10 batters on the way to his first victory of the 2022 campaign. After struggling a little and giving up three runs over five frames in his season debut against the Cubs on Opening Day, Burnes has pitched 14 innings, surrendering just two runs while producing 18 strikeouts and only walking one. He'll look to keep it up in his next expected start Monday against the Giants at home.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO