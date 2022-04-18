White Sox's Dallas Keuchel: White Sox-Guardians postponed

Pollock tweaked his right hamstring rounding first base in the third inning of a game in Detroit on April 9. Prior to the injury, he went 4-for-7 at the plate with an RBI. Andrew Vaughn, Gavin Sheets, and Adam Engel have seen time in right field with Pollock on the shelf.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Frigid and wet weather again postponed the opener of the Cleveland Guardians’ home series against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. The game will be made up as part of a traditional doubleheader on Wednesday. Forecasts called for temperatures in the low 40s with potential...
The Chicago White Sox (6-3) face the Cleveland Guardians (4-5) Tuesday in the opener of what is now a three-game set. First Pitch from Progressive Field in Cleveland is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the White Sox vs. Guardians odds with MLB picks and predictions.
The Chicago Cubs continue to add to their long list of bullpen arms on Monday night with the signing of right-handed pitcher Luke Farrell to a minor league deal, according to Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America. Farrell is a familiar face with the Cubs, entering his second stint with the...
San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer is back in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Reiver Sanmartin and the Cincinnati Reds. Hosmer was held out of Monday's lineup, but he is back on first base Tuesday and batting sixth. Luke Voit is at designated hitter, while Austin Nola is shifting to catcher in place of an idle Jorge Alfaro.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado homered for the second consecutive game, Joe Musgrove pitched into the seventh inning and the San Diego Padres beat Cincinnati 6-2 on Tuesday night to hand the beat-up Reds their eighth straight loss. The Reds lost another player to injury when catcher Tyler...
Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez (foot) is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday for Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians. White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Jimenez is dealing with "a little foot soreness," but it sounds like a minor concern and he might be available off the bench for Game 1. Andrew Vaughn is replacing Jimenez in left field and hitting sixth versus right-hander Shane Bieber and the Guardians. Gavin Sheets is in the cleanup spot and Yasmani Grandal is batting fifth.
Mother Nature gave Cleveland the cold shoulder on Monday, with a mixture of rain and snow forcing the postponement of the Guardians' scheduled series opener against the Chicago White Sox. The American League Central rivals hope to fend off both Mother Nature as well as each other on Tuesday when...
Machado went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and an additional run in Monday's 4-1 win over Cincinnati. Machado gave San Diego an early lead with his first-inning two-run shot to left field, and he didn't slow down from there. The veteran third baseman collected two more knocks to finish with his fourth multi-hit performance of the season. Machado is slashing .354/.404/.583 through 12 games, and he has recorded two homers, five doubles, eight RBI, 10 runs and three stolen bases.
Manaea (2-1) earned the win over Cincinnati on Monday, hurling six innings during which he gave up one run on six hits and two walks while striking out six. Manaea walked two hitters but was very efficient in getting the ball over the plate, recording first-pitch strikes to 21 of 26 batters and throwing just 18 balls across 78 pitches. The southpaw registered his third straight quality start --- the most in the league -- to begin the campaign after recording 15 such efforts across 32 starts last season. Manaea is off to a blazing beginning with the Padres, posting a 1.42 ERA, 19:5 K:BB and 2-1 record over three starts. His next appearance is expected to be a tough home matchup against the Dodgers on Sunday.
J.R. Smith went to the NBA immediately following his high school graduation in 2004. The two-time NBA champion was a first-round draft pick of the New Orleans Hornets, but also played for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers during his 16-year career. After a...
Washington manager Dave Martinez said Tuesday that Strasburg (thoracic outlet syndrome surgery) remains limited to throwing off a mound and hasn't advanced to facing hitters in live batting practice, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Shortly before Opening Day, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reported that Strasburg was scheduled to face hitters...
A look at what’s happening around baseball today:. Shohei Ohtani is scheduled to pitch for the Los Angeles Angels in Houston, and the two-way superstar is off to a better start at the plate than on the mound this season. Ohtani is 0-2 with a 7.56 ERA after two outings. He has 14 strikeouts, but he’s allowed seven runs and 10 hits in 8 1/3 innings.
Garlick went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer in the win over the Red Sox on Monday. Garlick opened the scoring in this one, launching a home run off Rich Hill in the top of the first inning, scoring Carlos Correa in the process. The homer was his first hit since having his contract selected by the Twins on Friday. With Alex Kirilloff (wrist) on the 10-day injured list, Garlick will pick up the occasional start in the outfield.
Devers (shoulder) has been throwing at 90 feet and taking live batting practice at extended spring training in recent days, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Devers is gradually upping his throwing distance and increasing his baseball activities, but he still doesn't appear to be particularly close to beginning a minor-league rehab assignment. Once he's cleared for game action, Devers will likely use nearly all of his 20-day rehab window in the minors, considering that he missed all of spring training and most of the second half of the 2021 season while recovering from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.
Bard earned the save, striking out one in the ninth inning in a 6-5 win Tuesday over the Phillies. Bard recorded his fifth save of the season after pitching a perfect ninth inning. He is now 5-for-6 in save chances on the season. The 36-year-old has notoriously struggled with his command throughout his year and allowed 4.9 BB/9 in 2021. This season, however, he has not yet allowed a walk while striking out seven in six innings of work. The Rockies are tied for first place and Bard is tied for the National League lead in saves.
Stephenson was removed from Tuesday's game against the Padres after a collision at home plate, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The 25-year-old tagged out Luke Voit in a collision at the plate during the bottom of the first inning and was unable to remain in the contest. Stephenson is likely to be evaluated for a concussion and should be considered day-to-day until more information is available. Aramis Garcia, who was serving as the designated hitter Tuesday, will take over at catcher, so the Reds have lost the designated hitter for the rest of the game.
Musgrove (2-0) earned the win Tuesday, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk over 6.1 innings against the Reds. He struck out seven. The right-hander served up a homer to Tommy Pham in the first inning and an RBI single to Kyle Farmer in the sixth, but he was dominant in between. Musgrove walked the last batter he faced Tuesday -- Colin Moran. It was the first walk issued by Musgrove so far this season, giving him a 21:1 K:BB through 19 innings to go along with a 1.89 ERA. The Padres are listing Nick Martinez, Yu Darvish and Sean Manaea as the starters for this weekend's series against the Dodgers, meaning Musgrove will likely get these Reds again his next time out, this time in Cincinnati.
