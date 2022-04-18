White Sox's Dallas Keuchel: White Sox-Guardians postponed

Manaea (2-1) earned the win over Cincinnati on Monday, hurling six innings during which he gave up one run on six hits and two walks while striking out six. Manaea walked two hitters but was very efficient in getting the ball over the plate, recording first-pitch strikes to 21 of 26 batters and throwing just 18 balls across 78 pitches. The southpaw registered his third straight quality start --- the most in the league -- to begin the campaign after recording 15 such efforts across 32 starts last season. Manaea is off to a blazing beginning with the Padres, posting a 1.42 ERA, 19:5 K:BB and 2-1 record over three starts. His next appearance is expected to be a tough home matchup against the Dodgers on Sunday.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO